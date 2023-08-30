Shares of Jack Daniel's Whiskey Maker Brown-Forman Fall as Costs Climb

Key Takeaways Brown-Forman missed profit and sales estimates on higher costs and falling demand for its premium products.

While whiskey sales declined, the rest of the company's portfolio posted gains.

Brown-Forman reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance.

Brown-Forman (BF.A) shares slumped more than 5% in early trading on Wednesday as the maker of Jack Daniel’s and other alcoholic drinks posted worse-than-expected results as costs rose and demand for its more expensive brands slid.

Brown-Forman reported fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48, with revenue rising 3% to $1.04 billion. Both missed analysts’ estimates. Net income was $231 million, down 7% from the same period a year ago.

The company had to spend more on supplies such as agave, grains, and wood, it said. Overall costs increased 14%, with advertising expenses up 19%.

Sales of its whiskey products fell 1%, pulled down by premium brands Woodford Reserve and Gentleman Jack. Brown-Forman blamed a net decrease in distributor inventories. The company registered gains in the rest of its portfolio.

Growth was hampered by “the difficult shipment comparison from fiscal 2023, when we rebuilt inventory impacted by prior glass supply challenges," said CEO Lawson Whiting.

Brown-Forman kept its full-year guidance unchanged, expecting sales growth of 5% to 7% and operating income to climb 6% to 8%.

Shares of Brown-Forman have stumbled since hitting a 2023 high late last month, although they remain in positive territory for the year.

