Budweiser U.S. Sales Sink After Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published August 03, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • AB InBev sales in the U.S. plunged following the controversy over Dylan Mulvaney's promotion of Bud Light.
  • U.S. sales dropped 10.5%, and volumes sank, driving overall company volumes lower.
  • The beermaker said the U.S. market has stabilized after the sharp falloff earlier in the quarter.

Controversy over Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (BUD) partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney sunk the beermaker’s sales in the second quarter.

The company reported second quarter North American revenue plunged $395 million. U.S. sales to wholesalers fell 15% and those to retailers dropped 14%. AB InBev indicated the reason was “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light” after Mulvaney was hired to promote the beer.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the U.S. unit slipped 28.2%. 

The beermaker noted its performance was strong internationally, but because of the decline in U.S. demand, volumes slipped 1.4%. However, it noted the domestic market has stabilized since sinking in April when AB InBev partnered with Mulvaney.  

Overall revenue rose 7.2% to $15.12 billion, missing analysts’ forecasts, but EPS of $0.72 was better than expected. 

The positive earnings news helped lift American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Anheuser-Busch InBev more than 1% today, but they remain lower for 2023.

BUD
YCharts.
