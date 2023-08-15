Home Builders' Confidence Tumbles on Rising Rates

By
Allison Landa
Landa Headshot
Full Bio
Allison Landa is a longtime business writer whose work on real estate, personal finance, and insurance have appeared in multiple publications including Parents, Business Insider, The Washington Post, and The Guardian US. She is the author of BEARDED LADY, a memoir.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 15, 2023
Contractors work on a house under contruction in Sacramento, California, US, on Monday, July 3, 2023.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With mortgage rates nearly at 7% per Freddie Mac, home builders' confidence is starting to stumble. 

Key Takeaways

  • In August, builder confidence in the newly built single-family market fell six points to 50, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today.  
  • Shelter inflation also remains high, at 7.7 percent, with affordability and demand both feeling the heat.
  • An increasing number of builders are using incentives, with the share of builders offering price reductions rising to 25 percent in August.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI, which was released Tuesday, showed that builder confidence for the newly built single-family housing market dropped six points to 50, after seven months of consecutive gains. NAHB chairman Alicia Huey, a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Ala., pointed to rising rates and high construction costs as reasons for the plunge. 

“While this latest confidence reading is a reminder that housing affordability is an ongoing challenge, demand for new construction continues to be supported by a lack of resale inventory, as many homeowners elect to stay put because they are locked in at a low mortgage rate,” Huey said in a statement.

This latest iteration of the HMI survey found the share of builders turning to incentives to boost sales was 55% in August. That’s more than in July, when the share was 52%, but less than December 2022’s 62%. 

“Declining customer traffic is a reminder of the larger challenge that shelter inflation is up 7.7% from a year ago and accounted for a striking 90% of the July Consumer Price Index reading of 3.2%,” NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said in a statement. 

Dietz added the best way to address the affordability crisis, and the inflation that underlies it, is to get the government involved. Enacting policies at all levels, he said, will let builders produce more homes, thereby helping to manage a nationwide shortfall of about 1.5 million housing units.

Regionally, the Northeast index went up four points to 56, the Midwest and South both remained unchanged at 45 and 58 respectively, and the West went down one point to 50.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI is derived from a monthly survey that has been conducted by NAHB for more than 35 years. The index measures builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations, creating a seasonally adjusted outlook where any number higher than 50 is considered mostly positive.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. National Association of Home Builders. “Builder Confidence Falls on Rising Mortgage Rates.” 

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description