Bunge and Viterra to Merge in $18 Billion Agribusiness Deal

Key Takeaways Bunge and Viterra will merge in an $18 billion agribusiness deal.

Viterra shareholders will receive stock and cash worth about $8.2 billion.

Bunge CEO Greg Heckman said the deal will "significantly" boost Bunge's strategy.

Bunge (BG) announced it would be merging with privately-held Viterra in an $18 billion deal that will create an agribusiness powerhouse valued at an estimated $34 billion.

Bunge, the world’s largest oilseed processor, said that Viterra shareholders would receive about 65.6 million Bunge shares, with an aggregate value of approximately $6.2 billion, and $2 billion in cash. In addition, Bunge will assume $9.8 billion in Viterra debt. Viterra investors would hold a 30% stake in the combined company following completion of the transaction, expected in mid-2024. However, Bunge also plans a $2 billion stock buyback, and once that is finished, Viterra shareholders would control 33% of the firm.

Viterra operates a network of grain elevators, special crops facilities, and port terminals across Canada and in parts of the U.S. Bunge CEO Greg Heckman explained that the merger “significantly accelerates Bunge’s strategy, building on our fundamental purpose to connect farmers to consumers.”

The new firm will be led by Heckman, with Viterra CEO David Mattiske and Bunge CFO John Neppl becoming Co-Chief Operating Officers.

Shares of Bunge rose 2% on Tuesday morning following the news.