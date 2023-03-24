Business Activity Rebounded in March on Higher Demand, Service Sector Strength

S&P Global's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.3 from 50.1 in February

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 24, 2023
Outdoor Diners at an NYC Restaurant

Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

U.S. companies reported a big jump in business activity this month as demand surged, especially in the services industry.

The S&P Global Flash US Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for March was 53.3, up from 50.1 in February. The Services Business Activity Index rose to 53.8 from 50.6, while the Manufacturing Output Index rose to 49.3 from 47.3. All exceeded economists' forecasts. Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in business activity.

"We’ve seen an encouraging resurgence of economic growth so far in March, with the business surveys indicating an acceleration of output to the fastest since May of last year," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added the results paint "a far more positive picture of economic resilience than the declines seen throughout the second half of last year and the start of 2023."

S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI (March 2023)

S&P Global, Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

Inflation Still an Issue

Williamson warned, however, that inflation remains a concern. He noted that the purchasing managers surveyed indicated that selling prices were increasing at a quicker rate despite lower costs in the manufacturing sector, and that the services sector is also raising prices, mainly as a result of faster wage growth.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. S&P Global. "S&P Global Flash US Composite PMI: March 24, 2023 News Release."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description