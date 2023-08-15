Business Inventories Edge Lower in June as Demand Slows

Business inventories ticked lower in June, extending the downward trajectory they've been on since hitting highs last year as demand slows.

Inventory is a key business metric: It costs money to carry inventory, so generally, a lower inventory-to-sales ratio is better for the business.

Shortages at the beginning of the pandemic lockdowns have changed what inventories businesses keep on hand.

June inventories at manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers edged down 0.1% and were little changed from the month prior, according to the Census Bureau. Inventories were still up 2% from the same time last year, but down significantly from June 2022's annual rate of 20.6%.

The inventory-to-sales ratio in June was 1.4, up slightly from 1.33 in the prior year. The inventory-to-sales ratio is calculated by taking the dollar amount of inventories left at the end of the month divided by the month's sales. It's important because it equals the number of months of inventory on hand at manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

That number has been significantly impacted by the shortages seen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Comparing current levels to their pre-pandemic trend, all business segments are holding onto some level of excess inventories," wrote Moody's Economist Darrah Peklak in an analysis. "It is likely that businesses will not return to their pre-pandemic trend levels given the lessons learned from supply chain shocks. Just-in-time inventory management isn’t dead, but businesses are increasingly looking to hedge against these types of risks."

In particular, motor vehicle and parts inventories have 1.65 months supply, nearly unchanged from May. Furniture, appliance and electronic stores saw inventories fall 1.2% in June and 11.7% year-over-year. Clothing store inventory fell 0.5% in June, with a 2.39 inventory-to-sales ratio, not atypical for these types of businesses.

Food and beverage stores saw inventories rise 0.5% in June and are up 4.4% year-over-year. The inventory-to-sales ratio is at 0.78 or about 8/10ths of a month of supply, also not atypical for the sector.