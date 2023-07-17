Fewer Business Leaders Expect A Recession But Labor Market Woes Persist

Fewer U.S. business leaders expect a recession by the end of the year compared with just six months go, but labor shortages, inflation, and competition are short-term risks on their radar, according to JPMorgan Chase's 2023 Midyear Business Leaders’ Outlook.

Recession Fears Are Easing

About 45% of business leaders either anticipate a recession by year-end or believe the U.S. is already in one, which is down from 65% in January, the survey found. Of those surveyed, almost 36% said the economy will avoid recession, while 20% were unsure whether one will occur.

The results reflect a slight rebound in optimism, despite lingering uncertainty regarding the economic outlook. Two-thirds, or 67%, of respondents said they were confident in their company’s near-term performance over the next 12 months, roughly in line with the January survey. A majority of business leaders also expect higher revenue (59%) and profits (51%) a year from now.

"The resilience of U.S. consumer spending and other tailwinds has helped the economy have a stronger start to 2023 than expected, impacting business leaders’ conviction of a recession occurring this year," said Ginger Chambless, Head of Research at JPMorgan Chase’s commercial banking division.

Labor Market Woes Cause Some Pessimism

However, the outlook for hiring has become more pessimistic, with under half (42%) of respondents expecting to increase their headcount over the next year. While the labor market has been surprisingly resilient amid the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, job growth is showing signs of a slowdown. U.S. employers added just 209,000 payrolls in June, the lowest clip since a decline in December 2020.

Respondents also cited labor shortages, inflation, and competition as the greatest short-term risks to their companies. While inflation has receded from last year’s 40-year highs, it still has a big impact on pricing decisions and profitability. Three-quarters of respondents said they’re likely to continue raising prices to mitigate costs.

Nearly four in five business leaders cited the cost of doing business as a concern. While significant, it’s below the 91% share who said the same at the beginning of the year. Higher interest rates have raised costs for business owners, and 68% said they would like the Fed to pause its rate hikes in the current economic environment.

The survey also documented growing interest in AI among business leaders, with 38% of respondents already using or considering using AI tools, while 46% neither use nor plan to use them. Among those considering AI, a slim majority (53%) are integrating them into core business operations.

