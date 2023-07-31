Businesses Expect Revenue Growth Despite Macroeconomic Conditions, Says Survey

Despite current challenges in the U.S. economy, approximately 75% of mid-sized business owners plan to expand their businesses over the next 12 months.

According to a Bank of America study of more than 300 mid-sized business owners, 67% expect the national economy to improve in the near future despite the current macroeconomic headwinds.

While 59% of businesses are looking to obtain financing in order to weather rising interest rates, 23% say the rising rates make them less likely to seek financing.

A majority of respondents plan to implement automation and artificial intelligence further to improve their competitiveness, streamline their payroll and bookkeeping processes, and assist with hiring.

Perspectives on Financing Vary

The threat of recession, inflation, and supply chain issues are driving companies to adjust their operations due to macroeconomic challenges. Among the changes companies have made are raising prices (45%), reevaluating cash flow and spending (37%), raising employee wages (35%), and reducing business costs (33%).

Still, according to EY’s CEO Outlook Global Report, more than half of CEOs (59%) said their firm is looking to plan an acquisition in the next 12 months. Yet not all companies see the economic challenges in the same way, as can be seen by their perspectives on getting new financing for their businesses.

The Bank of America survey found 59% of businesses are looking to obtain financing to weather rising interest rates, while 23% say the rising rates make them less likely to seek financing. Of those who plan to obtain funding, only 38% intend to use traditional loans—the rest plan to use business and personal credit cards, personal savings, and venture capital funding.

Digitation a Key Strategy

One key strategy adopted by the majority of companies is digitization. Over the past year, 90% of business owners surveyed have adopted digital strategies to optimize their businesses and operations, using new digital tools to save time, increase customer satisfaction, manage cash flow, stay organized, and increase sales.

Most (87%) of respondents plan to implement automation and artificial intelligence further to improve their competitiveness, streamline their payroll and bookkeeping processes, and assist with hiring.

“The digital landscape is complex and fast-moving,” said Raul Anaya, president of business banking at Bank of America. “Staying on top of the latest innovations can help business owners create efficiencies, manage risk and unlock value that gives them a competitive edge."

Still, according to EY, many business owners are concerned with the possible unintended consequences of embracing artificial intelligence and are cautiously optimistic.