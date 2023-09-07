Key Takeaways C3.ai pulled back on its predictions of profitability this fiscal year, and shares sank.

The AI software maker said that it decided to invest more heavily in its generative AI solutions.

CEO Thomas Siebel said the company plans to seize opportunities for more AI growth.

Shares of C3.ai (AI) slid more than 12% on Thursday after the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) application software maker warned it won’t turn profitable as quickly as anticipated as it spends more on the booming technology.

C3.ai posted a fiscal 2024 first quarter loss of $0.09, less than in 2022 and better than expected. Revenue gained 10.8% to $72.36 million, also above estimates. However, the gross margin of 69% was short of forecasts.

The company indicated that “after careful consideration,” it decided to invest in lead generation, branding, market awareness, and customer success related to its generative AI solutions. Because of that, C3.ai said it doesn't expect to be non-GAAP profitable at the end of the fiscal year, as it had previously indicated.

Founder and CEO Thomas Siebel said that while the company always believed the AI market would be quite large, “no one could have anticipated the size and growth rate” we’re now seeing. He added that C3.ai has spent the past 14 years preparing for this opportunity, and “we will seize it.”

C3.ai shares lost ground on Thursday, but were still up 146% for the year so far.

