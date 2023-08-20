As Streaming Becomes More Expensive, Cable Becomes Viable Alternative

The recent rising prices of online streaming entertainment services may render them equal to–or less affordable than–traditional cable or satellite packages.

Key Takeaways All major streaming services have raised their rates within the last year.

Our informal survey found that just one provider–Cox–was pricier than the average streaming bundle.

Disney+ is one of the most recent to announce a price increase, which takes effect in October.

Nearly every major streaming service has pushed its prices higher in the last year as companies face headwinds from lagging subscriber numbers and increasing production costs. Originally touted as a cheap, ad-free and on-demand alternative to a traditional cable provider, consumers are now having to pick and choose their streaming services. Added together, prices have grown to eclipse those of their predecessors.

For example, Disney+ announced earlier this month it will increase the price of its ad-free subscription to $13.99 per month as opposed to the current $9.99 monthly. The company is also raising the cost of the ad-free version of Hulu to $18. The changes, which will kick in on Oct. 12, come on the heels of the company’s loss of 12 million subscribers, translating to a net loss of $460 million for the company.

Current monthly premium-package prices for other major subscription services are:

Apple TV: $6.99

Max: $15.99

Netflix: $15.49

Paramount: $11.99

Peacock: $11.99

If you were to subscribe to all services, that would translate to $94.44 per month. That’s more expensive than many cable providers’ packages, according to research by Investopedia.

For example:

Cox Communications: $98.00 for 170+ channels

DIRECT TV: $84.99 for 105+ channels

XFINITY X1: Starting at $80 for 125+ channels

Spectrum: $59.99 for 150+ channels

Streaming customers may choose to opt for the cheaper ad-supported tiers because of the ever-increasing prices and some providers are banking on that. Advertisements can push more money to companies as a way to bolster the consistent revenue of subscription fees.

However, the price increases could push many consumers to be more selective about their subscriptions or drop the services altogether. As inflation has made everyday items more expensive over the last year, necessities like groceries, gasoline and housing have gotten pricier. Some consumers have had to cut spending on things like streaming services to afford non-negotiables.

