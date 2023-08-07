Campbell Soup Acquires Rao's Pasta Sauce Parent Company for $2.7 Billion

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has acquired Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO)—the parent company of brands such as Rao's pasta sauces, Noosa Yoghurt and Italian frozen food Michael Angelo's—for $2.7 billion

Key Takeaways Campbell Soup Company is acquiring Sovos Brands for $23 per share, valuing it at $2.7 billion.

Sovos Brands-owned Rao's makes up nearly 70% of the company's net sales and has seen major growth.

Sovos also issued second quarter earnings for its fiscal year today, with big growth in adjusted EBITDA.



What's The Deal?

The deal was closed at $23 per share in cash, approximately $5 above Sovos stock's closing price of $18.02 on Friday, August 4. That places Sovos's enterprise value at approximately $2.7 billion, a 92% increase from the company's 2021 IPO price. The all-cash purchase will be financed by issuing new debt with a projected leverage of 4.7x.

Sovos Brands also issued its second quarter 2023 earnings report on Monday. Organic net sales growth of 16.3% for the quarter was largely driven by increasing sales volume and price growth. Adjusted EBITDA grew 36.9% year-over-year while marketing and R&D expenditures increased by a combined 35.6%.

Campbell Hungry For Rao's?

Rao's, which accounted for 69% of Sovos's net sales in FY2022, grew organic sales by 35% compared to the previous year. The jarred pasta sauce maker was likely a key motivation in the acquisition, which "over delivers [on Campbell's] stated strategic goal of building a $1 billion sauces business by entering the ultra-distinctive pasta sauce market."

Rao’s isn't just a sauce brand: Consumption of its frozen, soup, and pasta offerings was up 38.0% year-over-year in the second quarter. Campbell's sees the brand's "low-penetration" into adjacent categories (frozen meals, dry pasta and ready-to-serve soups) as a growth opportunity given the brand's momentum. That being said, Rao's jarred sauce is not only popular but considered fairly high quality for a ready-to-eat product, receiving accolades from Bon Appetit among others.



Sovos stock rose about 25% in early trading Monday, while shares of Campbell's fell roughly 2%. Sovos shares have gained about 57% since the beginning of the year, though Campbell's shares have lost close to 21%.