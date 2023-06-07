Campbell Soup Shares Slump as Shoppers Pull Back After Price Hikes

Key Takeaways Campbell Soup shares sank on Wednesday after its full-year profit outlook was short of estimates.

While the company raised prices, volumes declined in a sign that price-sensitive shoppers may have pulled back.

Fiscal third quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the food company predicted full-year profit that was less than anticipated.

Campbell reaffirmed its earlier fiscal 2023 guidance of earnings per share (EPS) in a range of $2.95 to $3, and noted it was “tracking to the upper end of the outlook range.” However, analysts had expected $3.01. Campbell still sees revenue growth of between 8.5% and 10%, roughly in line with forecasts.

For the third quarter, EPS came in at $0.68, better than estimates. Revenue rose 4.6% to $2.23 billion, matching forecasts.

CEO Mark Clouse said the company benefited from “favorable, inflation-driven” price hikes, as well as in-market momentum and solid supply chain execution. He added that this year’s results created “a challenging comparison” to last year, when retailers rebuilt their inventories following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the report noted that gains driven by higher prices were partially offset by a decline in volume "due to elasticities," suggesting price-sensitive consumers may have pulled back.

Campbell Soup shares fell 8.9% on Wednesday to their lowest level this year.

