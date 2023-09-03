Can Audio and Video Calls Help X Take On Meta?

Published September 03, 2023
Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, will roll out audio and video calling capabilities in a bid to become a super app, but the struggling platform still faces heavy pressure from Meta Platforms Inc.'s (META) Facebook and WhatsApp platforms as well as ongoing privacy concerns.

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk announced Aug. 31 that X, formerly Twitter, will launch audio and video calls at an unspecified future date.
  • The new offering places X in more direct competition with Meta's WhatsApp platform.
  • WhatsApp has 2 billion users and is ad-free, meaning it has not yet generated revenue for Meta, although it is pushing a business offering in an effort to change that.
  • X has struggled with a host of controversial changes since Musk's purchase of the platform last year, including a new name and a paid verification system. The platform has lost a reported 50% of ad revenue.

Musk said on Aug. 31 that X's call feature will not require a phone number and will be available across platforms, putting the new offering in direct competition with the popular chatting and voice-over-IP (VoIP) tool WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has so far not been a moneymaker for Meta since the company (known as Facebook at the time) purchased the platform for $19 billion in 2014. However, the ad-free service has a massive user base of 2 billion and has been aggressively working to expand its business offerings in an effort to generate revenue.

Since Musk purchased X in October, the platform has shed advertisers, with the company revealing in July that ad revenue was down by half. Much of this share of the ad market has gone to competitors like Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Meta. Alphabet shares are up 52% year-to-date, while Meta stock has jumped 136% in the same time period.

Musk's effort to make X a "global address book" is the latest in a series of announced features and updates to the platform—some of which have not been realized.

One of the most controversial of these changes, the addition of a paid verification system for users to receive checkmarks designating verified accounts, was followed by a backlash from some users who wanted to make it known they did not pay for their verification.

In another contested move, Musk unilaterally rebranded Twitter as X, although Meta already owned a related trademark. The tumult has led many users to abandon the platform, with one estimate suggesting 32 million users might leave within the first two years of Musk's ownership.

These challenges likely mean X will face an uphill battle when competing against Meta and other major rivals, despite new offerings like audio and video calls.

The company also faces ever-growing scrutiny from regulators like the FTC about its data and privacy practices. When Musk announced the call features in late August, X also unveiled a new privacy policy that will allow it to collect additional personal information and even biometric data from some users.

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work.

