Capital One has announced that all flagship Capital One rewards credit card holders can now use Capital One Travel to book travel and even use their rewards to cover the cost of their reservation. Additionally, the card issuer has added Turo, a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, as a partner, allowing Venture and Venture X cardholders to earn more rewards on Turo bookings.

Key Takeaways Capital One is expanding access to its travel booking portal.

Eligible cardholders will not only have access to use the portal but will also be able to earn bonus rewards on their reservations and even use rewards to pay for some or all of their purchases.

The bank is also offering accelerated rewards rates on Turo reservations for Venture and Venture X cardholders.

Capital One is also increasing the new-cardholder bonus for Venture cardholders for a limited time.

Capital One Travel Now Available for More Cardholders

Capital One Travel is the card issuer's online travel booking portal that comes with extra features, such as the ability to freeze the price of a flight, get a price match of competitor offers, and anticipate price fluctuations for flights.

But until now, cardholders with only a handful of credit cards could use the platform, including the:

Capital One Venture X

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Spark Miles for Business

Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business

Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard

Now, cardholders with the following cards can also use the portal to book travel and earn a higher rewards rate and even redeem their rewards for trips. More specifically, cardholders with the following products will be able to earn 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked via the platform and redeem their cash-back rewards at a 1:1 ratio—$1 in cash back equals $1 in travel:

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Spark Cash for Business

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Business

Capital One SavorOne Rewards for Students

Capital One Quicksilver Rewards for Students

Capital One Journey Student Rewards

In addition to the expansion, the card issuer is increasing the early-spend bonus for new Venture cardholders to 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Finally, Capital One has announced a partnership with the peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace Turo, which provides travelers with an alternative to traditional rental car companies. Venture and Venture X cardholders will now be able to earn 5 miles per dollar and 10 miles per dollar, respectively, when they book through the Turo app or website.

