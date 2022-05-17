Capital One has announced new-cardholder bonuses for its SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students credit cards. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn $100 when they spend at least $100 in the first three months from account opening.

Key Takeaways Capital One launched a limited-time offer on two of its student credit cards, allowing new cardholders to earn $100 when they spend $100 in the first three months.

The SavorOne Rewards for Students Credit Card and the Quicksilver Rewards for Students Credit Card were launched in August 2021.

College students can benefit from using a credit card to build their credit history but should shop around and compare multiple options before applying.

New Bonuses for New Student Credit Cards

Capital One launched two new student credit cards in August 2021, patterning their rewards after the SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card. Until now, though, neither card offered a new-cardholder bonus.

Starting today and for a limited time—the card issuer hasn't announced a deadline—new cardholders with the SavorOne Rewards for Students Credit Card or the Quicksilver Rewards for Students Credit Card can earn $100 when they spend $100 or more in the first three months from account opening.

You can redeem the $100 and other rewards you earn with the cards for a paper check, statement credit, gift cards, or shopping online via PayPal or Amazon.

Using a credit card can be a great way for college students to establish their credit history. However, you'll need to meet certain income requirements, which can be difficult for some college students. Additionally, many major card issuers don't allow co-signers.

If you do qualify for a student credit card, take your time to shop around and compare multiple options to find the one that offers the most long-term value based on your spending habits. If you can't get approved on your own, consider asking a parent to add you as an authorized user on their credit card account to help you build your credit.