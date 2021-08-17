Capital One has just launched two new student credit cards, the Capital One Quicksilver Student Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One SavorOne Student Rewards Credit Card. Like the flagship versions of these cards, they offer excellent rewards but with less stringent eligibility requirements.

Key Takeaways Capital One has announced two new credit cards designed to help college students build credit while also earning rewards on their everyday purchases.

The bank now offers three student credit cards in all, including the Journey Student Rewards Credit Card.

The new cards are available for students with fair or good credit and offer the same rewards rates as the non-student versions.

What the New Capital One Student Credit Cards Offer

The Capital One Quicksilver Student Rewards Credit Card offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

The Capital One SavorOne Student Rewards Credit Card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services, and at grocery stores, plus 1% cash back on all other purchases. Through January 2023, cardholders will also earn 8% back on purchases made with Vivid Seats, an online events-ticket seller.

Like the Journey Rewards card, neither new card charges an annual fee. They also don't charge a foreign transaction fee, which can come in handy if you have plans to study or travel abroad.

The cash rewards you earn have no expiration date as long as your account remains open. You can redeem rewards as a statement credit or for online shopping via Amazon and PayPal, buy gift cards, and more.

How They Stack Up Against Other Student Cards

There are plenty of student credit cards from which to choose, but many offer mediocre rewards. These new credit cards provide the same rewards rates as their non-student versions, which are among the best cash-back credit cards on the market.

The only difference is that the student cards don't offer welcome bonuses or introductory 0% APR promotions.

Either way, if you're looking for a credit card to help you build credit while you're in college, these two should be on your radar.