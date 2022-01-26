Capital One Spark Cash Plus Offers a $3,000 Early-Spend Bonus

Capital One has announced a new, massive early-spend bonus on its new Capital One Spark Cash Plus charge card. New cardholders can earn up to $3,000 if they meet the bonus spending requirements. It's unclear when the limited-time offer will end, so if you've been thinking about applying, now may be the right time.

Key Takeaways The Capital One Spark Cash Plus was introduced in August 2020, offering a high rewards rate on all purchases and an annual bonus for cardholders that spend $200,000 or more annually.

The charge card is currently offering a $3,000 early-spend bonus for a limited time.

While the bonus is attractive, make sure you can meet the spending requirement to earn it.

How to Earn $3,000 With the Capital One Spark Cash Plus

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus is offering a new-cardholder bonus of up to $3,000—that's $500 after you spend $5,000 in the first three months and another $2,500 after you spend a total of $50,000 or more over the first six months. That's in addition to the $1,000 you'll earn through the card's 2% rewards rate on all spending.

The steep spending requirement to earn the bonus is indicative of the card's target market, which is small businesses with a lot of expenses.

The card also offers a $200 cash bonus every year when you spend at least $200,000.

If your business can easily surpass $50,000 in credit card expenses in half a year, this card can be incredibly appealing. And if you can meet the $200,000 annual spending requirement to get the $200 bonus, that's enough to cover the card's $150 annual fee.

Keep in mind, though, that this is a charge card, which means that no matter how much you spend in a month, you'll need to pay your balance in full. Otherwise, the card issuer will assess a late payment penalty of 2.99% of the unpaid statement balance.

