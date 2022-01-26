Capital One Spark Cash Plus Offers a $3,000 Early-Spend Bonus

Capital One has announced a new, massive early-spend bonus on its new Capital One Spark Cash Plus charge card. New cardholders can earn up to $3,000 if they meet the bonus spending requirements. It's unclear when the limited-time offer will end, so if you've been thinking about applying, now may be the right time.
Key Takeaways
- The Capital One Spark Cash Plus was introduced in August 2020, offering a high rewards rate on all purchases and an annual bonus for cardholders that spend $200,000 or more annually.
- The charge card is currently offering a $3,000 early-spend bonus for a limited time.
- While the bonus is attractive, make sure you can meet the spending requirement to earn it.
How to Earn $3,000 With the Capital One Spark Cash Plus
The Capital One Spark Cash Plus is offering a new-cardholder bonus of up to $3,000—that's $500 after you spend $5,000 in the first three months and another $2,500 after you spend a total of $50,000 or more over the first six months. That's in addition to the $1,000 you'll earn through the card's 2% rewards rate on all spending.
The steep spending requirement to earn the bonus is indicative of the card's target market, which is small businesses with a lot of expenses.
The card also offers a $200 cash bonus every year when you spend at least $200,000.
If your business can easily surpass $50,000 in credit card expenses in half a year, this card can be incredibly appealing. And if you can meet the $200,000 annual spending requirement to get the $200 bonus, that's enough to cover the card's $150 annual fee.
Keep in mind, though, that this is a charge card, which means that no matter how much you spend in a month, you'll need to pay your balance in full. Otherwise, the card issuer will assess a late payment penalty of 2.99% of the unpaid statement balance.