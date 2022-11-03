Car Loan Balances Vary Significantly Across the Country

The cost of a vehicle, either new or used, has skyrocketed over the past couple of years, primarily due to disruptions in the manufacturing of new cars. As such, it's crucial for car buyers to ensure they get a good deal on an auto loan to save money.

That's particularly true in states where borrowers have higher balances, including Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. But even in states and districts with the lowest balances, including the District of Columbia, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, it's important to be mindful of what you're paying.

Key Takeaways Residents of Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia carry the highest average auto loan balances.

D.C., Hawaii, and Massachusets residents carry the least amount of auto loan debt on average.

Car buyers should take their time to shop around and compare multiple loan options to ensure they get the lowest rate and monthly payment.

The Highest and Lowest Auto Loan Balances by State

It's difficult for many consumers to buy a new or used vehicle without financing at least a portion of the purchase price. However, residents of some states tend to borrow more than others. Here's a breakdown of the top five states with the highest and lowest auto loan balances, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for the fourth quarter of 2021.

States with the Highest Auto Loan Balances

Texas: $7,270 Louisiana: $6,510 Georgia: $6,080 Arkansas: $5,990 Florida: $5,980

States with the Lowest Auto Loan Balances

District of Columbia: $3,620 Hawaii: $3,980 Massachusetts: $4,020 Connecticut: $4,050 New York: $4,080

Average Auto Loan Balance by State

The average car loan balance across the U.S. is $5,210. Here's how it breaks down by individual states: