The Carlyle Group Reports Quarterly Loss Amid Dealmaking Slump

Net losses were smaller than expected despite a $254 million trading loss

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 02, 2023
Wall Street, NYC Financial District

Philip Dumas / Getty Images

Trading losses and a decline in dealmaking led to an earnings slump at private equity (PE) firm Carlyle Group (CG) in the second quarter, although the loss was smaller than expected.

Key Takeaways

  • Carlyle Group posted a $98.4 million net loss in the second quarter, compared with a $245 million profit in the same quarter last year.
  • Distributable earnings, used to pay out shareholders, slumped 26% year-over-year to $388.8 million.
  • The firm posted a $254 million investment loss, compared to a gain of almost $400 million in the year-ago quarter, while asset sales, a proxy for dealmaking, fell 36% from the year-ago quarter.
  • With assets under management (AUM) of $385 billion as of the second quarter, Carlyle Group is the 33rd-biggest asset manager in the world.

The company posted a $98.4 million net loss in the second quarter, compared with a $245 million profit in the same quarter last year. Distributable earnings, used to pay out shareholders, slumped 26% year-over-year to $388.8 million but exceeded estimates and the first quarter's $272 million figure. Using this method, earnings per share (EPS) came in at 88 cents, above projections of 67 cents.

Investment losses, or losses associated with trading financial assets, weighed on profitability. The firm posted a $254 million investment loss, compared to a gain of almost $400 million in the year-ago quarter. Along with management fees, investment income is typically one of the biggest sources of revenue for an asset manager. Performance revenues, a proxy for asset sales, fell 36% from last year's quarter amid a decline in dealmaking, as the fund cashed out fewer investments.

Carlyle also diluted its equity stake in Fortitude, a Bermuda-based insurance provider, which the company bought into early last year, that weighed on its performance.

Despite falling profitability, assets under management (AUM) still rose 3% to $385 billion, making Carlyle the 33rd-biggest asset manager globally, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI).

Shares of Carlyle Group slumped 7% in intra-day trading Wednesday, but they're up more than 20% so far this year.

Carlyle Group (CG) YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. The Carlyle Group. "Carlyle Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results."

  2. The Carlyle Group. "Carlyle Advances Insurance Solutions Strategy; Raises $2.1 Billion for Fortitude Re and Enters Into New Advisory Agreement."

  3. Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI). "Top 100 Asset Managers by Managed AUM."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description