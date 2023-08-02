The Carlyle Group Reports Quarterly Loss Amid Dealmaking Slump

Trading losses and a decline in dealmaking led to an earnings slump at private equity (PE) firm Carlyle Group (CG) in the second quarter, although the loss was smaller than expected.

The company posted a $98.4 million net loss in the second quarter, compared with a $245 million profit in the same quarter last year. Distributable earnings, used to pay out shareholders, slumped 26% year-over-year to $388.8 million but exceeded estimates and the first quarter's $272 million figure. Using this method, earnings per share (EPS) came in at 88 cents, above projections of 67 cents.

Investment losses, or losses associated with trading financial assets, weighed on profitability. The firm posted a $254 million investment loss, compared to a gain of almost $400 million in the year-ago quarter. Along with management fees, investment income is typically one of the biggest sources of revenue for an asset manager. Performance revenues, a proxy for asset sales, fell 36% from last year's quarter amid a decline in dealmaking, as the fund cashed out fewer investments.

Carlyle also diluted its equity stake in Fortitude, a Bermuda-based insurance provider, which the company bought into early last year, that weighed on its performance.

Despite falling profitability, assets under management (AUM) still rose 3% to $385 billion, making Carlyle the 33rd-biggest asset manager globally, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI).

Shares of Carlyle Group slumped 7% in intra-day trading Wednesday, but they're up more than 20% so far this year.