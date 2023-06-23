CarMax Shares Soar After Beating Quarterly Profit and Sales Estimates

Key Takeaways CarMax exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue forecasts.

CEO Bill Nash said cost-cutting measures have been effective despite macroeconomic pressures.

Shares of CarMax jumped over 8% on Friday morning following the news and traded at a nine-month high.

CarMax (KMX) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the biggest U.S. used car dealer posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

CarMax reported fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16, well above analysts’ estimates of $0.79. Even though revenue declined 17.4% to $7.69 billion, it also beat forecasts. Comparable store retail used vehicle sales fell 11.4% year-over-year, but that was less than the drops of 22.4% and 14.1% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The company noted that results were impacted by inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightening lending standards, and prolonged low consumer confidence.

Sill, CEO Bill Nash said that the company’s “deliberate actions” are causing improved trends in the business, despite a challenging macro environment. Last December, CarMax announced that it had paused some hiring, stopped share repurchases, and cut expenses.

Nash explained that CarMax was prioritizing projects that “drive operating efficiencies and create better experiences for our associates and customers.”

