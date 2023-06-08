Carvana Boosts Guidance on Cost Savings, and Shares Soar

Published June 08, 2023
Carvana

Key Takeaways

  • Carvana said its cost-cutting moves are working, and raised its current quarter guidance.
  • The online used car dealer expects EBITDA of more than $50 million, while analysts anticipated a loss.
  • Shares rose over 65% in intraday trading on Thursday to their highest level in more than eight months following the news.

Carvana (CVNA) shares skyrocketed over 65% in intraday trading on Thursday after the online used-car dealer raised its outlook, citing success in its cost-cutting efforts.

Carvana indicated it expects current quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be more than $50 million. Analysts had been anticipating a loss of $6.1 million.

The retailer also predicted non-GAAP total gross profit per unit (GPU) to exceed $6,000, which would be an all-time high and 63% above last year’s second quarter. Its previous record GPU was set in the last quarter.

Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said the record-breaking first quarter was evidence that the company’s strategy was working, and the updated second quarter guidance “demonstrates that our progress continues to positively impact the business even faster than we expected.”

He added that Carvana’s “persistent focus” on improving profitability has resulted in significant savings and efficiencies, and that work “will persist as we continue to execute our plan.”

Carvana is expected to release its second quarter results the first week of August.

Shares of Carvana soared to their highest level in more than eight months following the news.

Carvana chart

