Carvana Reworks Debt, Posts Q2 Records, and Announces $1 Billion Stock Sale

Key Takeaways Carvana shares soared over 36% in early trading on Wednesday after the online used car retailer restructured its debt.

The company also posted record-setting quarterly EBITDA and gross profit per unit.

Carvana's second quarter loss was less than half of analysts' forecasts.

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) skyrocketed over 36% in early trading on Wednesday after the online used car dealer reworked its debt obligations, reducing them by $1.2 billion.

Carvana indicated it struck an agreement with a group of noteholders representing in excess of 90% of its existing unsecured notes. The company explained that the deal would eliminate more than 83% of those note maturities due in 2025 and 2027, lowering its interest expenses by more than $430 million a year for the next two years.

CFO Mark Jenkins said the “strong performance of our business in 2023” enabled Carvana to work out the arrangement. He added that the transaction “significantly increases our financial flexibility” as the retailer continues to “execute our plan of driving significant profitability and returning to growth.”

That came as the company reported its second quarter results, which showed Carvana had its best quarter ever for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and total gross profit per unit. While the company lost $0.55 per share in the period, that was less than half of analysts’ estimates. Revenue of $2.97 billion also exceeded forecasts.

In addition, Carvana announced it would be offering for sale up to $1 billion in Class A stock. The firm noted that it has not yet determined how the money is to be used, but it expects the funds will cover general corporate purposes, such as repayment of debt, working capital, capital expenditures, operating expenses, and “the selective pursuit of business development opportunities.”

Wednesday's gains brought Carvana shares to their highest level since August.

