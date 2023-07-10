Carvana Shares Charged Up by EV Sales Data

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published July 10, 2023
Carvana vending machine tower at a dealership

Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Carvana reported a huge jump in used EV sales over past five years.
  • The company said drivers looking for more affordable EVs are driving demand.
  • Tesla Model 3 is Carvana's best-selling EV.

Carvana (CVNA) shares jumped over 14% in intraday trading on Monday after the online used car dealer said sales of electric vehicles (EV) have skyrocketed.

Carvana reported that at the end of 2022, total unit sales of EVs were up 786% over the past five years. It said that demand was driven by buyers who wanted to find more affordable options to higher-priced new EVs and that 51% of vehicle shoppers suggested they were willing to consider buying an EV.

Carvana 1 year

YCharts

The retailer noted that it now offers more than 46 EV models, 40% priced below $25,000. Kevin Fitzgerald, director of inventory purchasing, said the company is “poised to support more of America’s growing interest in EVs.”

In the first half of 2023, Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 was Carvana’s best-selling EV. It was also the leader in 2021 and 2022.

Shares of Carvana rose to their highest level since September following the news.

