Cash Reserve Account or Savings Account: Which Is Better for Your Money Right Now?

If you're unsure about the direction of the stock market and are overweight in cash, you may want to consider taking advantage of historically high interest rates by placing that cash in a high-yield savings account or brokerage cash management account.

The current top rate available for a high-yield savings account is 5.12% annual percentage yield (APY), with many accounts offering rates over 4.50%. Brokerage cash management accounts, also known as cash reserve accounts, currently top out at 5.00%.

Considering the Fed is widely expected to pause rate hikes at this week's policy meeting, it's likely we're at or approaching peak savings rates. That means rates on cash reserves and savings accounts probably won't go much higher. And since both types of accounts come with variable rates—meaning they can change at any time without warning—the main considerations for someone choosing one over the other are rates, deposit requirements, and the accessibility of funds.

Key Takeaways Cash reserve account rates top out at 5.00% right now.

High-yield savings accounts are also around 5.00%, with the top rate sitting at 5.12% APY.

If you have cash in your brokerage account, you could leave it in the cash reserve account and capitalize on the interest there until you are ready to invest it.

If you need that money for something else, like an emergency, you may want to deposit it in a high-yield savings account.

Comparing Cash Reserve and Savings Account Rates

Rates on both cash reserves at brokerages and savings accounts have risen significantly in the last year, pushed up by the Federal Reserve's campaign of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Though savers will find that savings accounts tend to pay better rates.

The highest-yielding savings account is currently from CFG Bank, which provides 5.12% APY with a minimum initial deposit of $1,000 and a $10 monthly fee. What's more, we found seven other accounts offering 5.00% or more, some with no minimum deposit and no monthly fees.

By comparison, the highest yield on cash reserves we found was the 4.65% Robinhood offers to Robinhood Gold subscribers, who pay $5 a month. Regular Robinhood customers earn 1.50% on their cash reserves.

Only a few other brokerages offer similar rates. Wealthfront's cash management account pays 4.55% and Betterment's pays 4.50%. More conventional brokerages tend to pay less, with Fidelity's cash management account offering 2.60% and Schwab's Bank Investor Savings Account providing 0.48%.