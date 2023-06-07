Cathie Wood's ARK Buys $20 Million in Coinbase Shares After SEC Troubles

ARK is now the fourth-largest shareholder in the crypto firm

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 07, 2023
Cathie Wood

Marco Bello / Getty Images

Cathie Wood's ARK (ARKK) funds bought millions of dollars worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares yesterday despite a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against the crypto exchange.

Key Takeaways

  • ARK Invest added $20 million of Coinbase shares on Monday.
  • The crypto exchange stumbled after an SEC lawsuit was announced.
  • Wood's funds recently lost out on a Nvidia windfall.

ARK Investment Management, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, cemented its position as the crypto exchange's fourth-largest shareholder by adding 419,324 shares, worth more than $20 million. Before Tuesday's purchase, a March buy resulted in ARK holding 9.99 million shares of the company.

The SEC furthered its crackdown on crypto exchanges earlier this week, filing lawsuits against Coinbase and rival Binance. The SEC's lawsuit accused Coinbase of running an illegal exchange. Customers withdrew millions from Coinbase in the hours after the lawsuit was made public, according to data from Nansen.

State regulators have also put Coinbase in their sights. A 10-state coalition represented by the Alabama Securities Commission has asked the exchange to explain why it should not be asked to stop selling unregistered securities.

ARK's investment strategy is focused on disruptive technologies but investors have been questioning Wood's stock-picking acumen after the company sold 1 million shares of chip firm Nvidia, just before it rallied 160% to a $1 trillion market cap on an AI-driven boom.

The latest Coinbase purchase comes after Wood said two weeks ago that the U.S. was "losing the race" in digital assets because of the regulatory system, forcing exchanges to move abroad.

Coinbase shares were 3% higher at $53.17 on Wednesday as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bloomberg. "Cathie Wood Boosts Coinbase Stake."

  2. CoinDesk. "Cathie Wood's ARK Purchases Over 350K Shares of Coinbase."

  3. Twitter. "Nansen Status Update."

  4. Business Insider. "Cathie Wood's Hype is Fading."

  5. Business Insider. "The U.S. is Losing the Bitcoin Movement."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description