Cathie Wood's ARK Buys $20 Million in Coinbase Shares After SEC Troubles

Cathie Wood's ARK (ARKK) funds bought millions of dollars worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares yesterday despite a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against the crypto exchange.

Key Takeaways ARK Invest added $20 million of Coinbase shares on Monday.

The crypto exchange stumbled after an SEC lawsuit was announced.

Wood's funds recently lost out on a Nvidia windfall.

ARK Investment Management, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, cemented its position as the crypto exchange's fourth-largest shareholder by adding 419,324 shares, worth more than $20 million. Before Tuesday's purchase, a March buy resulted in ARK holding 9.99 million shares of the company.

The SEC furthered its crackdown on crypto exchanges earlier this week, filing lawsuits against Coinbase and rival Binance. The SEC's lawsuit accused Coinbase of running an illegal exchange. Customers withdrew millions from Coinbase in the hours after the lawsuit was made public, according to data from Nansen.

State regulators have also put Coinbase in their sights. A 10-state coalition represented by the Alabama Securities Commission has asked the exchange to explain why it should not be asked to stop selling unregistered securities.

ARK's investment strategy is focused on disruptive technologies but investors have been questioning Wood's stock-picking acumen after the company sold 1 million shares of chip firm Nvidia, just before it rallied 160% to a $1 trillion market cap on an AI-driven boom.

The latest Coinbase purchase comes after Wood said two weeks ago that the U.S. was "losing the race" in digital assets because of the regulatory system, forcing exchanges to move abroad.

Coinbase shares were 3% higher at $53.17 on Wednesday as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

