Cathie Wood's ARK Takes Profit as Coinbase Trades at Highest Level This Year

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is taking profits on some of its aggressive buying of Coinbase (COIN) over the last year, selling $12 million worth of shares as shares of crypto exchange hit a yearly high, Coindesk reported.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm sold 135,000 shares as the price crossed $92 per share in intraday trading yesterday.

Coinbase shares surged after news of a potential surveillance-sharing deal for Bitcoin ETFs. Coinbase will partner with Cboe’s BZX Exchange to share market data for at least three of its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been pushing back against spot market Bitcoin ETFs, saying that the "fragmented and unregulated" spot market is prone to manipulation. The regulator has specifically praised the surveillance-sharing agreements of futures-backed ETFs on the regulated CME futures exchange. The latest agreements signed by Coinbase could ease the path to the first spot ETF, with investment giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity now in the running.

The recent sale is a very small part of Ark Invest's holdings of Coinbase. Ark Invest, which focuses on disruptive technologies, holds a little more than 11 million COIN shares via three ETFs—ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Coinbase stock also represents 8.25% of the overall weighting in its flagship ARKK ETF fund, second only to Tesla (TSLA) with 11.18%. It is the top weighted investment in the other two ETFs.

Wood's most recent purchase was for $12 million of Coinbase shares after they slumped on news that the SEC was suing the company for operating an unregistered exchange. Coinbase has a year-to-date return of almost 150%, despite grappling with regulatory uncertainty.

Wood has been a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, saying in the wake of the FTX collapse that it could hit $1 million by 2030. Standard Chartered Bank reportedly raised its own profit target this week to $120,000 by the end of 2024, citing increased rewards per coin which takes the pressure off miners' balance sheets.

