Cava Posts a Profit in First Earnings Report Since IPO as It Added New Restaurants

Key Takeaways

  • Cava Group reported a profit in its first earnings report since going public.
  • The Mediterranean restaurant chain's revenue soared as it added locations and had strong same-store sales.
  • The company forecasted more store openings and said it plans to take advantage of market opportunities.

Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group (CAVA) posted a profit in its first earnings report since going public in June as it added new locations.

Cava reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings of $6.53 million, or $0.21 per share. A year ago it posted a loss. Sales at its namesake restaurants soared 62.4% to $171.1 million. Overall revenue was $172.9 million.

The company said the revenue jump came as 102 net new restaurants were opened during or subsequent to last year’s second quarter, and same-store sales of previously existing sites rose 18.2%. Restaurant-level profit margin climbed 400 basis points (bps) to 26.1%, the company said.

The results “demonstrate the power of our category-defining concept,” said Founder and CEO Brett Schulman. He explained the company was focused on taking advantage of the market opportunities it sees ahead.

Cava indicated it anticipates opening 65 to 70 over the full year, with same-store sales growth of 13% to 15%, and restaurant-level profit margin of at least 23%. 

Cava Group shares initially rose on the news in early trading on Wednesday, then reversed course and were about 0.8% lower midday. The stock price hit an all-time high earlier this month, and despite losing ground since then, it remains more than double the initial public offering (IPO) price of $22.

