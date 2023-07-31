It's a lucky time to have savings in the bank. Thanks to the Federal Reserve's 17-month run-up in the federal funds rate, which drives the interest rates banks and credit unions offer, you can earn record-high yields on deposits, whether they're in a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD), or both. So how should you choose?

What Pays More: CDs or Savings Accounts?

Typically, CDs pay higher interest rates than even high-yield savings accounts. That's because CDs require you to keep your funds committed for a set period of months or years. Banks and credit unions make up for that loss of flexibility by offering the incentive of a more attractive rate.

On the flip slide, you may earn a lower annual percentage yield (APY) by keeping your money in a savings account, but in return, you can withdraw funds or make additional deposits essentially anytime you like.

That said, a comparison between the best CD rates and the best high-yield savings accounts can get a bit more complicated. One reason is that there is not one set of top rates for all CDs, but rather top rates that vary by CD term. For instance, today's top savings account rates are lower than most of the best short- and mid-term CD rates. However, they pay more than the top long-term CDs.

The CD terms paying the highest yields fluctuate over time, however, since the rates banks and credit unions are willing to pay consumers is influenced not just by where rates are now, but by where they expect interest rates to move in the future. So when they think the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates down the road, they are less willing to promise high CD rates on long terms.

You can see this is playing out right now, in a period where the Fed has already aggressively raised the federal funds rate, but with the general expectation that rates will probably come down in 2024 or 2025. As a result, the best 6-month, 1-year and 18-month CDs are paying higher rates than the best high-yield savings accounts, but long-term options like 4-year and 5-year CDs are paying less.

Should You Lock Your Rate or Keep Your Funds Flexible?

If you have so much money in cash savings that you won't need any of it for several years down the road, the math is simple: Locking in one of today's record CD rates for three, four, or even five years is almost certainly going to earn you more than keeping it in a savings account. Here's why.

Savings and money market accounts pay a variable interest rate. That means the bank can change your rate at any time and without warning. Right now, interest rates are at record highs. But that party can't last forever. And when rates begin to come down in the future, your savings account rate will come down as well.

While the big advantage of CDs is that you can lock in a rate today and keep it for the full term of the CD, not everyone has money they can afford to tie up in a CD for a long time. So if you're not sure when you'll need to access your money, keeping it in a liquid savings or money market account can be smarter.

Pros and Cons: High-Yield Savings Accounts vs. CDs