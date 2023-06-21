Is the CD Rate Climb Losing Steam?

CD Term May FDIC Average June FDIC Average Monthly Change (percentage points) 3 months 0.62% 1.07% + 0.45 6 months 1.19% 1.26% + 0.07 1 year 1.59% 1.63% + 0.04 2 years 1.45% 1.45% No change 3 years 1.36% 1.36% No change 4 years 1.30% 1.29% - 0.01 5 years 1.37% 1.37% No change

Averages on 6-month and 1-year certificates were also up in the latest report but with more modest single-digit increases. The 1-year duration continues to sport the highest average among all CD terms, a crown it's held since January 2023.

But among the longer terms, rate increases appear to be stalling, with the 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year averages all registering at the same level as the month before. The 4-year average even dipped a basis point.

Don't let the national averages fool you: Smart CD shoppers can earn three to four times more than the average simply by shopping around. Take 1-year CDs, for example. While rates in this term average an unremarkable 1.63% APY, the best 1-year rate in the country is a very remarkable 5.52% APY. And you can lock in a 5.65% APY on a 9-month certificate. In fact, a rate of at least 5.00% APY is available in every term from three months to three years, with longer terms having top rates in the upper 4% range. Just shop your preferred term in our daily ranking of the top-paying CDs.

Stalling or Not, CD Rates Are Still at Record Highs

Rates on certificates of deposit have surged since March 2022, when the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive rate-hike campaign after dropping the federal funds rate to zero at the start of the pandemic. Since that first post-pandemic increase, the Fed has hiked rates nine more times in a bid to tame decades-high inflation, with the latest increase coming May 4.

With those 10 rate increases to-date bringing the target rate to a range of 5.00–5.25%, it's the Fed's fastest pace of increases in almost 40 years. And it has taken the fed funds rates to a near-record level for the last 20 years, with the only period registering higher being June 2006 through September 2007, when the Fed rate was at 5.25–5.50%.

As a result, bank deposit rates are also at their highest levels since at least 2007. You can see in the graph below that prior to the Federal Reserve’s March 2022 rate hike, CD rate averages sat in an anemic range from 0.06% to 0.29% APY.

In contrast, the June release shows averages ranging from 1.07% to 1.63% APY, representing dramatic multi-fold increases of five to 10 times—or even more—depending on the CD term.

Can Today’s CD Rates Climb Higher Still?

The short answer to this question is yes, they can. But whether they actually will is not certain.



On June 14, the Federal Reserve opted to hold rates steady for now, for the first time in 11 meetings. But Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell stated in his post-meeting press conference that since inflation is stubbornly persisting well above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the committee expects it will be necessary to implement further rate hikes.

This morning, Powell reiterated this in his semi-annual address to Congress, stating: "Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year."

A deeper-dive into the Fed's post-meeting written report reveals the committee's "dot plot," which indicates where each committee member believed the fed funds rate should be in the future. Twelve of the 18 members represented believed the fed funds rate should be raised at least another 0.50% in 2023, which would translate into two additional increases.



However, nothing is ever certain about the Federal Reserve’s future moves, as it makes each rate decision based on the up-to-the-minute economic indicators and financial news. Unexpected changes in future inflation or employment data, or notable developments in the banking sector, can certainly steer Fed policy in a different direction.

If further Fed hikes do come, that would almost certainly translate into additional rate improvements for savings, money market, and CD accounts as well. But since the Fed hikes are expected to be modest, it's likely that any rate improvements for deposit products would also be mild.

This means CD rates could already be near their ultimate high-water mark, and you may want to lock in a stellar CD rate now, rather than miss out because you were trying to time the absolute peak.



Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.



Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.