Top CD Rates Today, March 14

Today's top national rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) are holding steady from yesterday. The top rate on any term from 3 months to 10 years remains 5.50% APY, which can be earned from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, for certificate durations of 24-35 months with a minimum deposit of $500.

Today's top-paying CD from a nationwide bank is 5.25% APY, offered by Forbright Bank on terms from 12-17 months with a $1,000 minimum deposit.

The best you can do today on a nationally available jumbo CD is 5.25% APY, from Air Force Federal Credit Union on an 18-month term with a deposit of at least $100,000. (As is often the case, savers with that level of funds are better served shopping the rates of all CDs, not just Jumbo certificates, as the best rates are typically found among standard certificates.)

Though the Federal Reserve meets next week (March 21-22), and expectations were that it would raise the federal funds rate another 0.25 to 0.50 percentage points to continue its flight against inflation, the high-profile bank failures that occurred Friday will certainly give the Fed pause. Market watchers now predict the Fed will either raise rates only a quarter point Wednesday or perhaps not at all.