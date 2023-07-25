Top CD Rates Today: Slight Improvement Before Fed Day Tomorrow

With a Federal Reserve rate increase likely tomorrow, CD yields keep climbing higher. There are now 31 CDs paying at least 5.35% APY, one more than yesterday and five more than a week ago.
The current market-leading rate across all terms continues to be 5.75% APY from INOVA Federal Credit Union, which nabbed the nationwide crown Friday with its new 14-month promotional CD.
Key Takeaways
- You can now earn 5.35% APY or more with 31 options in our daily ranking of the best CDs, up from 30 yesterday and 26 one week ago.
- The highest nationally available rate across all CD terms continues to be 5.75% APY for a 14-month term.
- You can earn 5.70% on a slightly longer term of 18 months with USAlliance Financial.
- The longest CD term you can get that still earns more than 5.00% is 3 years at 5.13% APY, or 4 years at 5.12% APY if you can deposit at least $100,000.
- Many banks and credit unions have been bumping their CD yields slightly higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting tomorrow, where it is all but certain the Fed will raise the federal funds rate.
To help you earn as much as possible, here are the top CD rates available from our partners, followed by more information on the best-paying CDs that are available to U.S. customers everywhere.
The new CD to join today's ranks of options paying at least 5.35% APY is CommunityWide Federal Credit Union's 12-month certificate paying 5.50% APY.
If you're looking to extend today's record rates further into the future, you can score as much as 5.13% APY with the best 3-year certificate. You can even stretch that to four years at 5.12% APY if you have a jumbo-sized deposit of at least $100,000 to invest.
|CD Terms
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|Top Rate Provider
|3 months
|5.20% APY
|5.20% APY
|No change
|TotalDirectBank
|6 months
|5.65% APY
|5.65% APY
|No change
|Superior Choice Credit Union and NASA Federal Credit Union
|1 year
|5.75% APY
|5.75% APY
|No change
|INOVA Federal Credit Union
|18 months
|5.70% APY
|5.70% APY
|No change
|USAlliance Financial
|2 years
|5.30% APY
|5.30% APY
|No change
|Chartway Credit Union
|3 years
|5.13% APY
|5.13% APY
|No change
|U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union
|4 years
|4.85% APY
|4.85% APY
|No change
|GTE Financial
|5 years
|4.77% APY
|4.77% APY
|No change
|Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union
Tip
Despite the suggestion that a larger deposit entitles you to a higher return, that's not always the case for jumbo certificate rates, which often pay less than standard CDs. Today's best jumbo offers, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, beat the best standard rates in just three CD terms, while you can do just as well or better with standard CDs in the other five. So be sure to shop every CD type before making a final decision.
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|5.20% APY*
|5.12% APY
|5.20% APY
|6 months
|5.40% APY
|5.65% APY*
|5.30% APY
|1 year
|5.46% APY
|5.75% APY*
|5.75% APY
|18 months
|5.33% APY
|5.70% APY*
|5.52% APY
|2 years
|5.05% APY
|5.30% APY*
|5.23% APY
|3 years
|4.80% APY
|5.13% APY
|5.18% APY*
|4 years
|4.65% APY
|4.85% APY
|5.12% APY*
|5 years
|4.66% APY
|4.77% APY
|4.85% APY*
Where Are CD Rates Headed This Year?
Though CD rates are already at record levels, it's possible they could climb a bit higher. That's because the Federal Reserve will likely increase the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point as its meeting concludes tomorrow. That's important because the fed funds rate is a direct driver of the yields that banks and credit unions are willing to pay customers for their deposits.
Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively combating decades-high inflation with 10 hikes to its benchmark rate. The cumulative increase has so far totaled 5.00%, driving today's savings and CD rates to their highest levels since 2007. It's created a heyday not just for CD shoppers, but also for anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.
On June 14, the central bank opted to hold its benchmark rate steady for the first time in 11 meetings, in order to better study the impact of previous rate hikes. Minutes from that meeting were released July 5, and combined with various post-meeting statements by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, signals were strong that two more rate hikes were still possible this year. As a result, financial markets are overwhelmingly confident the Fed will announce a quarter-point hike tomorrow afternoon.
But the prospect of additional increases later this year has dimmed a bit recently. First, the monthly report of headline inflation released July 12 showed June prices rose just 3.0% year-over-year, a notable improvement over May's 4.0% level. Then the following day saw the release of a lower-than-expected inflation figure on wholesale prices. These signs of cooling inflation have investors adjusting their predictions about future Fed rate moves, with a strong majority of them now betting this July increase will be the Fed's last one of 2023.
As always, it's wise to view Fed rate forecasts with caution, as they are just a best guess based on what's known today and are not reliably predictable when looking several months down the road. The Fed independently makes each rate decision based on the freshest economic data and financial news, and that landscape can change quickly.
It is reasonable to expect any increase the Fed does implement will nudge CD rates a bit higher. But the impact will presumably be small, as the Fed's July move has been nearly certain for several weeks now, and many banks and credit unions have already raised their rates in anticipation. When it appears the Fed is ready to halt its rate-hike campaign for good, that will be the signal that CD rates have likely peaked.
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
