Cementos Argos, Summit Materials Merge North American Operations in $3.2 Billion Deal

Key Takeaways Cementos Argos will combine its North American operations with Summit Materials in a $3.2 billion transaction.

The deal will create one of the biggest U.S. suppliers of cement and ready-mix.

Colombia-based Cementos Argos will hold a 31% stake in the combined company and be its largest shareholder.

Colombia-based Cementos Argos announced it will combine its North American operations, Argos North America Corp., with Summit Materials (SUM) in a cash and stock deal worth $3.2 billion. The merger will create one of the largest cement and ready-mix suppliers in the U.S.

Cementos Argos indicated it will receive approximately $1.2 billion in cash and 54.7 million shares of Summit Materials, valued at yesterday’s closing price of $36 each. The company will become the largest shareholder of Summit, holding a 31% stake.

Cementos Argos said the combined company will have a presence in 30 states, with strong positioning in high-growth markets and complete vertical integration from quarries to end customers in many of them.

Cementos Argos CEO Juan Esteban Calle noted that the move reaffirms the company’s commitment to expansion in the U.S. market, “while realizing and optimizing our intention to list the U.S. business on the NYSE.” Anne Noonan, Summit Materials CEO, added that the agreement “will extend our geographic reach into high growth markets, creating a leading cement position nationwide."



The companies said that together they expect to achieve targeted synergies of more than $100 million a year. The transaction is expected to close in the early part of 2024.



Summit Materials shares sank on the news, trading down about 8% at 3:30 p.m. ET, although they remain solidly in the green since the start of the year.