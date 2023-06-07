CEOs Lower Economic Outlook on Worries About Inflation, Interest Rate Hikes

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 07, 2023
CEO

Getty Images

A gauge of CEOs' short-term view of the economy fell this quarter amid concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, and the overall global economic picture.

The Business Roundtable’s CEO Economic Outlook Survey, which measures business leaders’ plans for capital spending and employment and sales expectations over the next six months, fell to a reading of 76.1, from 78.6 in the first quarter. It was the fifth quarter out of the last six to post a decline after hitting an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The survey found plans for hiring dropped 9 points, while those for capital expenditures (CapEx) gained a point. The outlook for sales held steady. The CEOs also predicted U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) would grow 1.5% this year.

In a special question this quarter, 82% of the respondents said that reforming the U.S. permitting processes for energy infrastructure projects would be necessary to improve energy security and speed up the transition to clean energy. 

In its report, the Business Roundtable also called on government officials to strengthen the economy by advancing pro-growth policies. Chair Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, praised the Congress and the White House for hammering out an agreement to raise the federal debt ceiling and avoid a potential U.S. default. She said that it was “a welcome signal from Washington that bipartisan agreement at a consequential moment is achievable.”

CEO Outlook

Business Roundtable
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Business Roundtable. "Business Roundtable CEO Economic Index Dips Slightly on Hiring Plans, Majority of CEOs Express Strong Support for Permitting Reform."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description