CFOs Say They're Less Optimistic About the Economy and Focused on Cutting Costs

Published June 15, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • CFOs have a more pessimistic view of the North American economy than they did earlier this year, according to a survey by Deloitte.
  • CFOs worldwide are less optimistic about economic conditions a year from now.
  • Most CFOs say their CEOs want them to focus on cost-cutting efforts.

CFOs have a more pessimistic view of the North American economy than they did earlier this year, according to a quarterly survey by Big Four accounting firm Deloitte.

Deloitte’s CFO Signals Survey found 34% of CFOs rated the current North American economy as favorable, down from 40% in the first quarter. The region was the only one of the five surveyed that didn’t increase. However, the percentage of participants in every region who felt economic conditions would improve in the coming year declined. 

CFOs had a mixed outlook for company finances. Growth expectations for revenue went up to 4.9% from 4.4% in the first three months of the year, but earnings growth was seen falling to 4.4% from 5.4%.

Slightly more than half of those surveyed (54%) said their CEOs want them to focus on cutting costs, while 40% indicated strategy/transformation was the priority. 

The most worrisome external concerns of CFOs were economic/financial risks (81%), geopolitical risks (57%), and cyber risks (56%).

CFO views on NA economy

Deloitte
