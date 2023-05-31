Customers Deceived by OneMain To Get Reimbursed By CFPB Fine

OneMain Financial (OMF)'s high-pressure sales practices resulted in fraud against its customers, according to the government's consumer watchdog.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Wednesday fined OneMain Financial $20 million after the government watchdog discovered deceptive sales practices at the company. Half of the fine will go toward reimbursing customers, and the other half will be a penalty added to the CFPB's victim's relief fund.

OneMain offers loans at 1,400 branches in 44 states, but the CFPB claims the company's push to hit sales targets resulted in illegal practices that cost customers money.

“OneMain pressured its employees to load up its loans with extra charges through false promises of easy cancellation with full refunds,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “We are ordering OneMain to refund borrowers it cheated and to clean up its business practices.”

The Evansville, Indiana-based installment lender makes money by offering "add-on services" like roadside assistance and unemployment coverage with their loans. The CFPB found employees were incentivized to push the add-ons to customers and sometimes did not tell customers the products were optional. In other instances, employees would not confirm with the customer that they would receive those add-ons before including them on the loan.

Some 25,000 customers asked for refunds for these add-on purchases in OneMain's allotted "full-refund" timeframe but never received them, according to the CFPB. The company withheld $10 million worth of refunds on interest from these customers.

In addition to the fine, the consumer watchdog requires the company to change its policies, making it easier for customers to understand what products are optional and how they can receive refunds.

Shares of OneMain were down about 2% in early trading Wednesday.