CGS Medicare Review

Pros Explained

Extensive geography and services: Operates in 37 states and holds multiple Medicare Administrative Contracts (MAC).

: Operates in 37 states and holds multiple Medicare Administrative Contracts (MAC). High level of compliance with Medicare standards : CMS’ evaluation of its administrative contracts in jurisdictions where CGS operates were all above 90%, including 95% and 94% in jurisdictions B and C, respectively. ﻿ ﻿

: CMS’ evaluation of its administrative contracts in jurisdictions where CGS operates were all above 90%, including 95% and 94% in jurisdictions B and C, respectively. ﻿ No reported customer complaints: A search of the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sites turns up zero complaints against CGS. ﻿ ﻿

Cons Explained

Does not offer Medicare insurance plans: CGS is an administrative contractor that provides claims processing and service on behalf of CMS. It is not an option for people looking for Medicare insurance. It does not directly serve consumers but directs people to contact Medicare with any issues or complaints.

Available Plans

CGS doesn’t offer Medicare insurance plans or services for consumers. It provides support for providers who serve Medicare beneficiaries. CGS processes claims, which also means it decides whether to approve or deny claims according to Medicare rules and guidelines. Depending on the service, there are up to five levels of appeal.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC):

CGS processes claims for DME, orthotics, and prosthetics and provides service to the suppliers of those products. Suppliers submit claims to the MAC covering the geographic territory where the Medicare beneficiary lives.

Medicare Parts A and B MAC:

CGS provides customer service and processes claims for Medicare Parts A and B covered services. Providers submit Part A and B claims to the MAC covering the geography where the provider is physically located.

Home Health and Hospice MAC:

CGS processes home health and hospice claims. Providers submit home health and hospice claims to the MAC covering the geography where the provider is physically located.

Customer Service

Each CGS contract area has its own customer service phone number and online access.

DME MAC Jurisdiction B

Customer Service: 866-590-6727, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday

Interactive voice response (IVR): 877-299-7900

DME MAC Jurisdiction C

Customer Service: 866-270-4909, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday

IVR: 866-238-9650

Part A Support (Ohio/Kentucky)

Customer Service: 866-590-6703, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday

IVR: 866-289-6501

Part B Support (Ohio/Kentucky)

Customer Service: 866-276-9558, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday

IVR: 866-290-4036

Home Health and Hospice

Customer Service: 877-299-4500, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday

IVR: 877-220-6289

Customer Satisfaction

CMS assesses each MAC based on factors such as customer satisfaction with the MAC website, provider enrollment, financial management, claims processing, appeals, and beneficiary customer service.﻿﻿ However, CMS publishes overall average results by year, but does not publish individual contractor performance.

Third-Party Ratings

CMS evaluates MACs on dozens of compliance measures and publishes those results in overall reports by jurisdiction. Average compliance in Fiscal Year 2019 was 93%; compliance in the jurisdictions CGS operates in was above 90%.﻿﻿﻿﻿ These CMS assessments provide oversight and accountability to the MACs.

The Better Business Bureau in CGS’s home state of Tennessee reports no customer complaints or reviews, and gives CGS an A+ rating.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Cost

CGS processes claims according to Medicare fee schedules for the relevant services.

Competition: CGS vs. Humana

If you’re looking for Medicare coverage, CGS is not an option; it does not offer health plans you can choose. Consider Humana, one of the largest Medicare Advantage plans with availability in 84% of U.S. counties, the most of any plan in 2021.﻿﻿﻿﻿ Humana offers many types of Medicare coverage—more than many competitors. Humana offers Medicare plans in every state. It offers extra benefits on many plans, including dental, vision, and fitness benefits. Humana has committed to removing co-payments on Medicare Advantage telehealth visits through 2021. Quality varies by local plan, so be sure to check specific ratings in your area.﻿﻿﻿﻿