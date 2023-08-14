Charles Schwab Is Still Losing TD Ameritrade Clients

By
Vivian Medithi
Vivian Medithi
Full Bio
Vivian Medithi is a freelance writer and critic with bylines at Guardian US, LA Review of Books and No Bells, among others. He previously covered the stock market as an Analyst Editor at InvestorPlace.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 14, 2023
A sign is posted outside of a Charles Schwab office on April 17, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) continues to lose retail customers following its merger with TD Ameritrade that was announced in late 2019, the brokerage said today.

Key Takeaways

  • Charles Schwab is seeing "temporarily lower net flows" as retail clients take their business elsewhere.
  • Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said the losses were "in-line or slightly better than [the company's] initial estimates."
  • SCHW stock is down 3% in trading today and down nearly 25% year-to-date.

The company's stock fell almost 4% today as Schwab said "temporarily lower net flows reflect... expected attrition" among Ameritrade's retail and advisory clients. Charles Schwab is also exiting some of Ameritrade's "atypical custodial relationships" that don't align with the company's approach.

While the brokerage declined to offer specific details on the current state of client loss, Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said, "ultimate attrition will be in-line with or slightly better than our initial estimates—approximately 4% of Ameritrade revenue prior to the deal or around 1% of combined total client assets as of December 31, 2022."

Despite the customer outflows, Charles Schwab saw growth in total assets: $8.24 trillion under management at the end of July. That is up 3% compared to the month prior and 13% compared to a year ago.

Charles Schwab stock is down nearly 25% this year, thanks to a high interest rate environment and increased balance sheet scrutiny following the regional bank crisis triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Despite slowing deposits, Schwab has performed well in quarterly earnings this year, with SCHW stock popping higher in April and again in July as deposit losses shrank.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Charles Schwab Corporation. "Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description