Chase has increased the value you can get on certain redemptions with its Ultimate Rewards credit cards. For most cards, users will get up to 50% more value on Apple redemptions, but Freedom cardholders can also receive better redemption value on select gift cards and certain Pay Yourself Back categories. The promotions are available for a limited period of time.

Key Takeaways Chase has reintroduced an offer for more value when cardholders redeem their Ultimate Rewards points for Apple products.

Cardholders can get up to 50% more value, depending on which card they have.

Freedom cardholders will also receive additional benefits through the Month of More promotion in November and on statement credits for wholesale club and department store purchases through the end of December.



Cardholders Get More Value on Apple Redemptions

If you have a Chase Ultimate Rewards credit card, you can now get up to 50% more value when you redeem your points for Apple purchases through the Apple Ultimate Rewards store. Here's how it breaks down by card:

Chase Freedom, Freedom Flex, Freedom Unlimited, and Freedom Student: Get 10% more value on Apple products.

Get 10% more value on Apple products. Chase Sapphire Preferred: Get 25% more value on Apple products.

Get 25% more value on Apple products. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Get 50% more value on Apple products.

Get 50% more value on Apple products. Chase Ink Business Cash, Ink Cash, and Ink Business Unlimited: Get 10% more value on Apple products.

Get 10% more value on Apple products. Chase Ink Business Preferred and Ink Plus: Get 25% more value on Apple products.

Get 25% more value on Apple products. JPMorgan Reserve: Get 50% more value on Apple products.

The promotion ends Nov. 30, 2021.

Additional Offers for Freedom Cardholders

In addition to the Apple promotion, Chase Freedom cardholders will get 10% off when they redeem their points for select gift cards and upwards of 5% bonus cash back from select stores when they use Shop Through Chase. Both offers are available through Nov. 30, 2021 via the Month of More promotion.

Additionally, Freedom cardholders will get 10% extra value when they redeem their points as statement credits for wholesale club and department store purchases through the Pay Yourself Back option. This promotion goes through Dec. 31, 2021, and you can redeem up to $500 worth of credits in each category.

Eligible cards include the Chase Freedom, Chase Freedom Flex, Chase Freedom Unlimited, and Chase Freedom Student.