Chase has quietly launched a new benefit for most of its cardholders, providing a free Instacart Express membership through April 30, 2022. The benefit is available on a long list of Chase credit cards, but cardholders with an existing Instacart membership won't be able to take advantage of it.

Key Takeaways Chase credit card holders can get a free Instacart Express membership through April 2022.

The benefit, which is available for most cardholders, is the latest partner perk, joining others like DoorDash, Lyft, and Peloton.

Earlier this year, Chase announced plans to launch a co-branded credit card with the grocery delivery service.

Grocery Delivery Without the Fees

Instacart's grocery delivery service experienced booming growth during the pandemic. The company's sales increased by 229.7% in 2020, and it now accounts for one in five grocery e-commerce sales in the U.S. In 2021, however, the company is forecast to grow just 11.3%.

In an effort to boost sales, the company has partnered with Chase to offer a free Instacart Express membership to eligible cardholders.

Instacart Express offers free delivery on grocery orders of $35 or more from local participating stores. Cardholders must activate the promotion by Jan. 31, 2022, in order to take advantage of it. They'll also receive $10 off their next order of $35 or more.

Once the promotion expires on April 30, 2022, the account will automatically renew into an annual Instacart Express membership, which costs $99, unless you cancel it before the end date.

Dozens of Chase credit cards are eligible for the promotion. However, you can't get it if you had an active Instacart Express membership as of Sept. 30, 2021 or later. You also need to use your eligible Chase card as your payment method, and you can't take advantage of the same offer on multiple cards.

