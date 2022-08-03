On Monday, Chase launched a new benefit for its flagship credit cards, offering up to $15 per month in statement credits toward Instacart purchases. This is in addition to its complimentary Instacart+ membership, which the card issuer announced previously.

Key Takeaways Chase launched a new Instacart benefit for its Sapphire and Freedom credit cards.

Cardholders with an eligible card can get statement credits toward Instacart purchases, up to $15 per month, depending on which card you have.

Eligible cardholders need to enroll to take advantage of the benefit.

Chase Offers Instacart Statement Credits

On Monday, Chase added a new benefit to its Sapphire and Freedom credit cards. Eligible cardholders who enroll can receive up to $15 per month in statement credits toward Instacart purchases.

The new perk is in addition to a complimentary Instacart+ membership, which Chase announced previously, offering up to 12 months. Instacart+ normally costs $9.99 per month and offers no delivery fees on orders of $35 or more, a 5% credit on pickup orders, lower service fees, and a complimentary Grubhub+ membership.

Chase Slate cardholders also get a complimentary Instacart+ membership but don't qualify for the statement credit.

Here's how the Instacart benefits break down for each card: