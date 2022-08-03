On Monday, Chase launched a new benefit for its flagship credit cards, offering up to $15 per month in statement credits toward Instacart purchases. This is in addition to its complimentary Instacart+ membership, which the card issuer announced previously.
Key Takeaways
- Chase launched a new Instacart benefit for its Sapphire and Freedom credit cards.
- Cardholders with an eligible card can get statement credits toward Instacart purchases, up to $15 per month, depending on which card you have.
- Eligible cardholders need to enroll to take advantage of the benefit.
Chase Offers Instacart Statement Credits
On Monday, Chase added a new benefit to its Sapphire and Freedom credit cards. Eligible cardholders who enroll can receive up to $15 per month in statement credits toward Instacart purchases.
The new perk is in addition to a complimentary Instacart+ membership, which Chase announced previously, offering up to 12 months. Instacart+ normally costs $9.99 per month and offers no delivery fees on orders of $35 or more, a 5% credit on pickup orders, lower service fees, and a complimentary Grubhub+ membership.
Chase Slate cardholders also get a complimentary Instacart+ membership but don't qualify for the statement credit.
Here's how the Instacart benefits break down for each card:
|Card
|Statement Credit
|Instacart+ Membership
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Up to $15 per month
|12 months
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|Up to $15 per quarter
|6 months
|Chase Freedom Flex
|Up to $10 per quarter
|3 months
|Chase Freedom
|Up to $10 per quarter
|3 months
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|Up to $10 per quarter
|3 months
|Chase Freedom Student
|Up to $10 per quarter
|3 months
|Chase Slate
|N/A
|3 months
Note that the benefit is not automatic. To activate it, eligible cardholders should visit Instacart.com/Chase and provide their card information.
The announcement comes shortly after Chase announced its new Instacart Mastercard Credit Card, which offers bonus cash back on Instacart purchases and other everyday spending categories.
Instacart. "Get free delivery for up to 12 months."
Chase. "Welcome to the Instacart Mastercard."