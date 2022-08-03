Chase Adds Instacart Statement Credits to Sapphire and Freedom Cards

Eligible cardholders also get free Instacart+ memberships for a limited time.

By
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi
Full Bio
Ben Luthi has been writing about credit cards and personal finance for six years and has written for U.S. News, NerdWallet, CreditCards.com and Experian, among others. Ben has developed many of Investopedia's in-depth credit card reviews and enjoys collecting and redeeming credit card miles and points in his everyday life and international travels.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 03, 2022

On Monday, Chase launched a new benefit for its flagship credit cards, offering up to $15 per month in statement credits toward Instacart purchases. This is in addition to its complimentary Instacart+ membership, which the card issuer announced previously.

Key Takeaways

  • Chase launched a new Instacart benefit for its Sapphire and Freedom credit cards.
  • Cardholders with an eligible card can get statement credits toward Instacart purchases, up to $15 per month, depending on which card you have.
  • Eligible cardholders need to enroll to take advantage of the benefit.

Chase Offers Instacart Statement Credits

On Monday, Chase added a new benefit to its Sapphire and Freedom credit cards. Eligible cardholders who enroll can receive up to $15 per month in statement credits toward Instacart purchases.

The new perk is in addition to a complimentary Instacart+ membership, which Chase announced previously, offering up to 12 months. Instacart+ normally costs $9.99 per month and offers no delivery fees on orders of $35 or more, a 5% credit on pickup orders, lower service fees, and a complimentary Grubhub+ membership.

Chase Slate cardholders also get a complimentary Instacart+ membership but don't qualify for the statement credit.

Here's how the Instacart benefits break down for each card:

 Card Statement Credit Instacart+ Membership
Chase Sapphire Reserve Up to $15 per month 12 months
Chase Sapphire Preferred  Up to $15 per quarter 6 months
Chase Freedom Flex Up to $10 per quarter  3 months
Chase Freedom Up to $10 per quarter  3 months
Chase Freedom Unlimited  Up to $10 per quarter  3 months
Chase Freedom Student  Up to $10 per quarter  3 months
Chase Slate N/A 3 months

Note that the benefit is not automatic. To activate it, eligible cardholders should visit Instacart.com/Chase and provide their card information.

The announcement comes shortly after Chase announced its new Instacart Mastercard Credit Card, which offers bonus cash back on Instacart purchases and other everyday spending categories.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Instacart. "Get free delivery for up to 12 months."

  2. Chase. "Welcome to the Instacart Mastercard."