Chase has introduced a new business credit card in its IHG hotel portfolio and also enhanced its existing IHG credit cards. Both new and existing credit card holders can enjoy better rewards and perks, and now small business owners can get a card with the co-brand partner.

Additionally, the card issuer announced limited-time sign-up bonuses to incentivize new account holders.

IHG Launches New Business Credit Card

The IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card is now open to new applications. For the most part, the card's rewards structure and benefits mirror the IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card, which is designed for consumers. But there are also some differences that are more beneficial for small business owners.

Cardholders will get the following benefits:

Earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months.

Earn up to 26 points per dollar when you stay at IHG properties, 5 points per dollar spent on travel and at gas stations, restaurants and dining, social media and search engine advertising and office supply stores, and 3 points per dollar on all other purchases.

Get automatic Platinum Elite status, plus Diamond Elite status after spending $40,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Earn an anniversary free night certificate on your account anniversary date each year, worth up to 40,000 points. Cardholders can add points from their Rewards Club balance to redeem for more expensive properties.

Get an additional free night certificate worth up to 40,000 points after spending $60,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Earn 10,000 bonus points and $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year

Redeem your points for three and get a fourth night free on stays of four or more nights.

Receive a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit of up to $100 every four years.

Get up to $50 United TravelBank Cash each calendar year to use on United Airlines purchases after registering your card with a United MileagePlus account.

For small business owners who travel often or who want to use their business expenses to earn free stays for business or personal use, this card can be a good way to save money on IHG stays. Keep in mind, though, that the card has a $99 annual fee.

Chase Updates Rewards Rates, Benefits for Consumer IHG Credit Cards

In addition to launching a new business credit card, the big bank has also added more value to its other IHG cards, benefiting both new and existing cardholders. Here's what to expect:

IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months.

Earn 5 points per dollar spent on travel (was 1 point per dollar), 5 points per dollar on dining and at gas stations (was 2 points per dollar) and 3 points per dollar on all other purchases (was 1 point per dollar).

Cardholders can now add points from their Rewards Club balance to a free night certificate to book a property that requires more than 40,000 points for a night.

Platinum Elite members will now earn a 60% points bonus on qualifying stays instead of 50%.

Cardholders can now earn Diamond Elite status after they spend $40,000 on purchases and make one additional purchase each calendar year with their card.

Cardholders can now receive 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Cardholders can earn $50 United TravelBank Cash each calendar year to use on United Airlines purchases after registering their card with a United MileagePlus account.

IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card

Earn 120,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months.

Earn 3 points per dollar spent on utilities, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services purchases (was 1 point per dollar), 3 points per dollar on dining and at gas stations (was 2 points per dollar) and 2 points per dollar on all other purchases (was 1 point per dollar).



Cardholders now get automatic Silver Elite status, plus the chance to earn Gold Elite status after they spend $20,000 and make one additional purchase each calendar year.

Cardholders can now receive 10,000 points after spending $10,000 and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

These new benefits add a lot of value, particularly for cardholders who use their IHG credit cards regularly. The United TravelBank Cash perk on the IHG Premier card also makes it easier to recoup the cost of its $99 annual fee.

