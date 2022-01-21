Chase Announces a New Instacart-Branded Credit Card

The bank hasn't provided details for the new card, but expects a 2022 launch.

By
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi
Full Bio
Ben Luthi has been writing about credit cards and personal finance for six years and has written for U.S. News, NerdWallet, CreditCards.com and Experian, among others. Ben has developed many of Investopedia's in-depth credit card reviews and enjoys collecting and redeeming credit card miles and points in his everyday life and international travels.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published January 21, 2022

Chase has announced a plan to expand its partnership with grocery delivery service Instacart through a new credit card. The new card will offer accelerated rewards when making cardholders order groceries through the service, but neither company has provided any details beyond that. The new card is expected to be launched this year.

  • Chase has announced its plans to launch a new co-branded credit card with grocery delivery service Instacart.
  • The bank has partnered with the service since 2020 by providing benefits on its existing credit cards.
  • The new card, which is expected to launch in 2022, will be the bank's second retail co-branded card, along with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.

Chase to Launch an Instacart Credit Card, Provides No Specifics

Instacart tripled its revenue in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and although that growth plateaued in 2021, the company has gotten significant attention from investors and partners.

Chase was one of those partners, beginning its relationship with Instacart in 2020. The bank then announced plans in early 2021 to launch an Instacart credit card. Later in the year, the bank added Instacart membership as a benefit to many of its credit cards.

Now, Chase has announced that the new card will come on the market later in 2022. Unfortunately, there are no details about the card, other than the fact that cardholders will earn bonus rewards on purchases made through the grocery delivery app.

Instacart partners with more than 700 national, regional and local supermarkets and retailers, making the card an option for many consumers across the U.S.

The card will be a World Elite Mastercard credit card and will come with benefits offered by Mastercard on that tier, including perks with Lyft, DoorDash, ShopRunner and more.

Article Sources

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. TechCrunch. "Are rivals snacking on Instacart's core grocery delivery market?" Accessed Jan. 20, 2022.

  2. Investopedia. "Chase Adds Instacart Membership Benefit for Most Cardholders." Accessed Jan. 20, 2022.

  3. Chase. "Chase, Instacart and Mastercard Announce Partnership to Launch Credit Card." Accessed Jan. 20, 2022.

  4. Mastercard. "World Elite Mastercard." Accessed Jan. 20, 2022.

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description