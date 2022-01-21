Chase Announces a New Instacart-Branded Credit Card

Chase has announced a plan to expand its partnership with grocery delivery service Instacart through a new credit card. The new card will offer accelerated rewards when making cardholders order groceries through the service, but neither company has provided any details beyond that. The new card is expected to be launched this year.

Chase has announced its plans to launch a new co-branded credit card with grocery delivery service Instacart.

The bank has partnered with the service since 2020 by providing benefits on its existing credit cards.

The new card, which is expected to launch in 2022, will be the bank's second retail co-branded card, along with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.

Chase to Launch an Instacart Credit Card, Provides No Specifics

Instacart tripled its revenue in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and although that growth plateaued in 2021, the company has gotten significant attention from investors and partners.

Chase was one of those partners, beginning its relationship with Instacart in 2020. The bank then announced plans in early 2021 to launch an Instacart credit card. Later in the year, the bank added Instacart membership as a benefit to many of its credit cards.

Now, Chase has announced that the new card will come on the market later in 2022. Unfortunately, there are no details about the card, other than the fact that cardholders will earn bonus rewards on purchases made through the grocery delivery app.

Instacart partners with more than 700 national, regional and local supermarkets and retailers, making the card an option for many consumers across the U.S.

The card will be a World Elite Mastercard credit card and will come with benefits offered by Mastercard on that tier, including perks with Lyft, DoorDash, ShopRunner and more.

