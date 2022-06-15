Chase Announces Freedom Bonus Categories for Q3 2022

Today, Chase announced new bonus categories for its Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex cardholders. For the third quarter of 2022, cardholders who activate the bonus can earn 5% back on up to $1,500 spent at gas stations, car rental agencies, and movie theaters, and also on select live entertainment.

Additionally, Chase has extended its gas station offer for new Chase Freedom Unlimited and Freedom Flex cardholders.

How to Maximize the New Quarterly Bonus Categories

As in the past, Chase makes it possible to maximize your Freedom or Freedom Flex rewards rate on a handful of rewards categories. All four categories are designed to help you earn more on summer travel, road trips and entertainment.

To make sure you earn the accelerated cash-back rate, you'll want to make sure you understand which merchants are included in each category:

Gas stations: Merchants that specialize in selling automotive gasoline; may not include truck stops, boat marinas, oil and propane distributors, or home heating companies.

Merchants that specialize in selling automotive gasoline; may not include truck stops, boat marinas, oil and propane distributors, or home heating companies. Car rental agencies: Specifically merchants that rent out vehicles; does not include car rentals booked through travel agencies, discount websites, vacation clubs, tour operators or as part of a vacation package. Additionally, RV rentals and vehicles rented for the purpose of hauling aren't included.

Specifically merchants that rent out vehicles; does not include car rentals booked through travel agencies, discount websites, vacation clubs, tour operators or as part of a vacation package. Additionally, RV rentals and vehicles rented for the purpose of hauling aren't included. Movie theaters: Includes movie theaters and drive-in theaters; does not include theaters that provide live entertainment or merchants that sell movie subscription or streaming services or sell and rent movies. Additionally, in-theater concession, dining, and merchandise purchases may not be included.

Includes movie theaters and drive-in theaters; does not include theaters that provide live entertainment or merchants that sell movie subscription or streaming services or sell and rent movies. Additionally, in-theater concession, dining, and merchandise purchases may not be included. Select live entertainment: This new category includes major sporting events, zoos and aquariums, concerts, theatrical productions, museums, tourist attractions and exhibits, amusement parks, circuses, carnivals, bands, and entertainers. It includes ticket agencies.

If you have a Freedom or Freedom Flex card, you should receive an email, which allows you to activate your bonus offer with just one click. If you don't get the email, you can also activate it by doing one of the following:

Logging in to your online account or Chase mobile app.

Calling the customer service number on the back of your card.

Visiting a local Chase branch.



New Freedom Cardholders Can Earn More on Gas

In addition to the new 5% bonus categories, Chase also announced that it's extending the gas promotion for new Freedom Flex and Freedom Unlimited cardholders.

Through October 16, 2022, you can earn 5% cash back on up to $6,000 spent at gas stations during your first year with the card. This bonus is not in addition to the 5% you're earning in the third quarter, but it can help you get some more value at the pump amid rising gas prices.