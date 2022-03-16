Chase Announces New 5% Freedom Categories for Q2 2022

Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex cardholders now have the ability to activate their 5% category bonuses for the second quarter of 2022. Once the bonus is activated, the two cards will offer 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in combined purchases on Amazon.com and with select streaming services through the end of June.

Key Takeaways Chase has detailed the new 5% bonus categories for April through June 2022.

Cardholders with a Freedom or Freedom Flex card can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined spending on purchases made on Amazon.com and with select streaming services, with a maximum of $75 in rewards.

To earn the bonus rewards rate, cardholders must activate by June 14, 2022.

How to Maximize Chase Freedom Quarterly Bonuses

Both the Chase Freedom—which is no longer available for new applications—and Chase Freedom Flex cards offer 5% cash back on categories that change every three months.

If you want to receive 5% back on Amazon.com and select streaming service purchases in the second quarter of 2022, you'll need to make sure you activate the bonus by June 14, 2022. Regardless of when you activate, you'll get credit for all of your eligible purchases for the quarter.

There are four different ways you can activate:

Respond to the email from Chase announcing the new categories

Log in to your online account through your browser or the Chase mobile app

Call customer service using the number on the back of your card

Visit a local Chase branch

To take advantage of the new bonus categories, switch the default credit card on your Amazon.com account to your Freedom or Freedom Flex card. Even if you have the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card, you could still get more value with your Freedom or Freedom Flex card, especially if you also have the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. You can transfer points you've earned with your Freedom or Freedom Flex card to one of those cards and potentially get more value via travel redemptions or transfers to airline and hotel partners.

Also, switch your streaming subscription payments to your Freedom or Freedom Flex credit card if you have one or more of the following services: