Chase Announces New 5% Freedom Categories for Q4 2022

Today, Chase announced new 5% cash-back categories for its Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex credit cards. Throughout the fourth quarter of 2022, cardholders with either card who activate the promotion can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent through PayPal and at Walmart.

Key Takeaways Chase has announced new 5% Freedom bonus categories for October through December 2022.

Cardholders can earn up to $75 in rewards when they spend up to $1,500 at Walmart and via PayPal.

Activate the bonus by Dec. 14, 2022, to earn the bonus rate for the entire quarter.

How to Maximize Your 5% Freedom or Freedom Flex Bonus

In the third quarter of 2022, Chase offered its 5% rewards rate on four separate categories, and while that's down to only two in the fourth quarter, there are arguably more opportunities to maximize the bonus.

The Walmart category includes both in-store and online purchases, making it easy to rack up bonus rewards on your holiday shopping.

More beneficial, though, is the PayPal category. Freedom and Freedom Flex cardholders will be able to earn 5% cash back with any retailer that accepts PayPal as a payment method—more than 30 million merchants use the payment platform. Just be sure to link your card to your PayPal account and select it as your payment option.

If you already have a Chase Freedom or Freedom Flex credit card, you should receive an email asking you to activate the promotion. You can typically do this with just one click. Alternatively, you can activate it by logging in to your online account or the Chase mobile app, calling customer service or visiting a local Chase branch.

Note that you'll need to activate by Dec. 14, 2022, but when you do, you'll receive the bonus rewards rate on all eligible purchases made during the promotional period.