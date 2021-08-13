Chase has announced changes to its Sapphire credit cards, including higher rewards rates and other perks, with no changes to the cards' annual fees. The changes will go into effect on Aug. 16, 2021. The bank is also introducing the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, with three locations coming soon.

Key Takeaways The Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve have long been among the top travel credit cards available.

With new updates, cardholders with either card can start earning more rewards in select categories.

Sapphire Preferred cardholders will also get some anniversary benefits, and Sapphire Reserve cardholders can enjoy a new premium dining perk.

New Perks for the Chase Sapphire Cards

The Chase Sapphire credit cards just got better. Starting Aug. 16, 2021, new and existing cardholders will receive even more perks on top of what the cards already offer.

If you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, your new benefits will include:

Earn 5 points per dollar on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Earn 3 points per dollar on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout, and dining out.

Earn 3 points per dollar on select streaming services.

Earn 3 points per dollar on online grocery purchases, excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs.

A $50 annual credit on hotel stays booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

A 10% anniversary points bonus based on purchases—if you spend $25,000 in a year, you'll receive a 2,500-point bonus.

The changes to the rewards program are a massive upgrade for the Chase Sapphire Preferred, which historically has offered only 2 points per dollar on travel and dining and 1 point per dollar on everything else.

Add in the annual hotel credit and anniversary bonus, and you'll have an easier time making up for the card's $95 annual fee.

If you're a Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder, the updates aren't as valuable, but still welcome:

Earn 10 points per dollar on Chase Dining purchases made through the Ultimate Rewards program.

Earn 10 points per dollar on hotel stays and car rentals booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Earn 5 points per dollar on air travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Also, later this year, Reserve cardholders will be able to take advantage of the Reserve by Sapphire program, which will offer opportunities to book reservations at some of the most exclusive restaurants across the country. Examples include Canlis in Seattle, Redbird in Los Angeles, and Reverence in New York City.

Finally, Sapphire Reserve cardholders will soon be able to access a new airport lounge: Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club. Initially, Chase will be opening lounges at three airports, including LaGuardia in New York City, Boston Logan International, and Hong Kong International.

Chase says it will announce the opening dates over time, as well as add new locations at select airports. The lounges will also be available to members of the Priority Pass lounge network.