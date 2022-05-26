Today, Chase announced a limited-time offer for its consumer Southwest co-branded credit cards. The card issuer is offering an increased sign-up bonus for new cardholders, offering 75,000 bonus points.

Key Takeaways Chase has launched a limited-time offer for new Southwest consumer cardholders.

Cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points when they meet their card's spending requirements.

Chase has not provided an end date for the promotion.

Should You Apply for a Southwest Credit Card?

Credit card issuers regularly offer limited-time sign-up bonus promotions to incentivize consumers to open new accounts. If you've had your eye on a Southwest Airlines credit card, now may be a good time to consider applying.

The limited-time offer gives new cardholders 75,000 bonus points after they spend $5,000 in the first three months—that's about $1,667 per month in credit card spending. The bonus is now available on the following cards:

It's important to note that all of the points you earn with a Southwest Airlines credit card count toward your eligibility for the coveted Southwest Companion Pass, which requires that you earn at least 125,000 points in a calendar year.

The Companion Pass allows you to bring a plus-one with you on any Southwest flight for just the cost of taxes and fees. Once you earn it, it'll be active for the rest of the current calendar year and the next calendar year.

Consider getting one of these credit cards if you've been thinking about it already and you're loyal to Southwest Airlines. However, keep in mind that the spending requirement is a bit higher than many other travel credit cards, so it's important to avoid these cards unless you can meet that threshold with your regular everyday spending.

As you consider whether one of these cards is right for you, compare each one to determine which one works best for you based on your travel habits and ability to pay an annual fee. Also, take your time to shop around and compare other travel credit cards to determine which one will give you the most value in the long run.

