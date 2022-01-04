Chase Details New 5% Freedom Categories for Q1 2022

Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex cardholders can now activate their 5% category bonuses for the first quarter of 2022. Upon activation, they'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in combined purchases on eBay and at grocery stores through the end of March.

How to Take Advantage of Chase Freedom Quarterly Bonuses

The Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex cards offer 5% cash back on quarterly rotating categories. To earn 5% back on eBay and grocery store purchases in the first quarter of 2022, you'll need to activate the bonus by March 14, 2022.

There are four ways you can activate:

Respond to the email you should have received from Chase

Log into your account online or through the bank's mobile app

Call customer service

Visit a local Chase branch

As long as you activate by the March 14 deadline, you'll receive credit for all of your eligible purchases during the quarter.

To maximize this quarter's bonus categories, take your time to compare prices when shopping online to the same items found on eBay.

Additionally, for the grocery store category, it's important to note that not all retailers that sell groceries are eligible. More specifically, Chase defines grocery stores as "supermarkets, merchants that offer a full service grocery line of merchandise including a deli and bakery as well as smaller grocery stores."

Superstores like Target and Walmart, as well as wholesale clubs like Sam's Club and Costco, don't fall under that definition. The umbrella also doesn't cover drugstores, gas stations operated by merchants that also have grocery stores, or grocery delivery services unless the merchant has set up the service to be classified in the grocery store category.