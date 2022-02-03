Chase Extending DoorDash Benefits on Select Credit Cards

Chase has announced an extension of its DoorDash benefits for its Sapphire, Freedom and Slate cardholders through 2024 and also added a monthly credit for customers with the Sapphire Reserve credit card. Benefits will vary, depending on which card you have. The news comes a month after the card issuer quietly extended its Peloton benefits for Sapphire cardholders.

Chase has updated the terms of its DoorDash benefits for cardholders with one of its flagship credit cards. Here's how the benefits break down by card, as detailed in an email to Investopedia:

Chase Sapphire Reserve: Cardholders will get a complimentary DashPass membership through 12/31/24 or for a minimum of 12 months, depending on when they activate. Additionally, starting in April 2022, cardholders who are enrolled in the complimentary DashPass membership will receive a $5 monthly in-app credit. Cardholders can roll over up to three months' worth of credits for a total of $15.

Chase Sapphire Preferred: Cardholders will get a complimentary DashPass membership through 12/31/24 or for a minimum of 12 months, depending on when they activate.

Chase Freedom and Slate cards: If you have the Chase Freedom Unlimited, Chase Freedom Flex, Chase Freedom, Chase Slate or Chase Slate Edge, and you haven't already used the DoorDash benefit, you'll have until 12/31/24 to enroll for three free months of DashPass membership. After that, you'll be automatically enrolled for an additional nine months with a 50% discount on membership ($4.99 per month), then automatically enrolled for a full-price membership after that. Eligible cardholders can take advantage of this starting in April 2022.

DoorDash DashPass offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on restaurant, convenience store and retail deliveries of $12 or more, as well as on grocery deliveries of at least $25. Members also get 5% back in credits on eligible pickup orders, as well as other promotions and perks.

The DoorDash announcement comes on the heels of Chase quietly extending its Peloton benefits for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardholders. Through 6/30/22, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can earn 10 points per dollar on Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread purchases, up to 50,000 total points, and can also receive up to $120 in statement credits on Peloton All-Access or Peloton App memberships.

Sapphire Preferred cardholders will earn 5 points per dollar on Peloton Bike and Tread purchases, up to 25,000 points in total, plus up to $60 in credits toward a Peloton membership.

Before taking advantage of either of these benefits, think about the extra costs associated with each. With DoorDash orders, for instance, that includes higher food costs compared to dining in, service fees (even if they're reduced) and tips. With Peloton, you'll need to pay for the cost of the bike or treadmill and any membership costs beyond the credit benefit.