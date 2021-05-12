On May 10, Chase expanded its partnership with DoorDash to offer complimentary DashPass subscriptions with most of its co-branded credit cards. The credit card issuer first announced a partnership with the food delivery service in January 2020, giving Sapphire, Freedom, and Slate cardholders complimentary subscriptions, as well as credits for Sapphire Reserve cardholders.

Key Takeaways Chase has partnered with DoorDash to provide benefits for most of its co-branded credit cardholders.

The benefits include a one-year DashPass subscription, which offers free delivery and reduced service fees on orders of $12 or more with participating restaurants, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

Eligible cardholders will also get 5% in DoorDash credit on pickup orders.

If you have an eligible card, you must activate your membership by Dec. 31, 2021.

Which Chase Cards Are Eligible?

Previously, Chase offered a complimentary DashPass membership to Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders for a minimum of one year, plus up to $120 in credits that Sapphire Reserve cardholders could use to cover some of their orders.

Chase Freedom, Freedom Flex, Freedom Unlimited, and Slate cardholders could get a complimentary DashPass membership for three months, then a 50% discount on the membership for the following nine months.

Now, Chase is extending DoorDash benefits to most of its co-branded cards. Eligible cardholders will get 5% in DoorDash credit on pickup orders and a one-year complimentary DashPass membership, which offers free delivery and reduced service fees on orders of $12 or more with participating restaurants, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

The eligible cards are:

Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card

United Gateway Card

United Explorer Card

United Quest Card

United Club Infinite Card

United Business Card

British Airways Visa Signature Card

Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card

Iberia Plus Visa Signature Card

IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card

IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card

World of Hyatt Credit Card

Disney Visa Cards

Starbucks Rewards Cards

To activate the perk, add your eligible card to DoorDash as your default payment or visit the DoorDash Chase landing page. You must activate your membership by Dec. 31, 2021.

A few other things to note:

If you've been paying for a DashPass membership, activating the benefit on your eligible card will replace the paid subscription, and you won't be charged during the complimentary period.

Your DashPass subscription works for orders made through DoorDash or Caviar, as long as you use the same login credentials for both.

You must use the card that provides the complimentary membership for your orders to qualify.

The benefit doesn't work if you use your eligible card through third-party wallets and payment services like PayPal, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

At the end of the free period, your subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you cancel.

A Well-Timed Perk for a Growing Trend

When Chase first launched its partnership with DoorDash, the bank probably had no idea how valuable that benefit would become. With the coronavirus pandemic limiting dining options, the food delivery service saw staggering growth to the tune of 241% in 2020.

While DoorDash doesn't expect to expand at the same clip in 2021, it is still looking to grow up to 33% this year.

Partnering with credit card issuers like Chase to provide complimentary DashPass subscriptions is one way DoorDash plans to feed that growth.

The partnership can also help increase spending on Chase cards as more people have become accustomed to ordering food at home instead of going out.